The Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization is hoping to study the broadband internet accessibility of people and businesses in Greenlee, Graham, Santa Cruz and Cochise County with a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
SEAGO is awaiting word on whether it’s received the $300,000 grant, but if successful it would allow SEAGO to hire a consultant to find where gaps in coverage and accessibility may be in the four counties, said Stephen Peterson, the economic recovery coordinator for SEAGO.
The non-profit recently asked for and received support from the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors for seeking the grant.
SEAGO has gotten similar letters of support from Cochise County and Congressmen Raúl Grijalva, who represents Arizona’s third congressional district, which includes parts of Santa Cruz County. Peterson said SEAGO also has a letter of support from the Willcox-based group Chicanos Por La Casa as well.
They have not received similar letters from Santa Cruz County officials or Graham County officials, but Peterson said SEAGO will keep trying to connect with county officials and the public at large in both counties.
“Many communities have been seeking support in this area for years. The pandemic exasperated the fact that broadband internet is needed,” Peterson said. “At the end of the day, it’s about identifying where the gaps are and getting households and businesses served where those gaps are.”
The consultant, Peterson clarified, would just be there to suggest how to close those gaps in internet connection and access, which could be as simple as providing subsidies and discounts for people to connect to local internet service providers that might not currently be able to because of the price of the service.
“People need to find out whether or not they can get higher speed internet connected to their businesses and their homes, and that means contacting their local internet providers,” Peterson said.
Using geolocation capabilities and data gleamed from census records, Peterson said an important part of the consultants job will be to accurately identify specific areas that are having trouble connecting to high speed internet.
“Once we prioritize an area, then we can engage boots on the ground,” Peterson said.
Solutions to internet connectivity and accessibility problems, Peterson said, usually involve some form of public-private partnership to solve, involving some sort of government entity and a private business.
A SEAGO internet accessibility consultant, Peterson said, is providing their expertise to a multi-agency project involving the Arizona Department of Transportation and Sun Corridor Network in building a fiber optic internet route from South Tucson to Nogales via the I-19.
“We’re here to provide support,” Peterson said. “What we try to do it get people to the right place to solve the specific issue that they’re having (getting connected to the internet).”