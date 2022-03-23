A 12-year-old Safford girl has been missing since leaving her home Sunday morning to go on a walk.
Betty Taylor’s family said she has never gone missing and that there is no reason they are aware of for her to run away.
“She’s just disappeared. She was out walking and then was gone,” said her aunt, Jenee Parrish, who lives in Kansas.
Parrish said Betty recently moved to Arizona with her father, Justin Taylor, and also has a brother here; they live in Thunderbird Mobile Estates. Betty’s mother, Bonnie Jones, and Betty's twin sister live in Kansas.
Betty does not have a cell phone but accesses social media through a tablet. Parrish said her social media accounts have not registered activity since she went missing.
“People who contact her on a regular basis, there’s nothing, there’s just nothing,” she said.
Betty told her father she was going on a walk about 11 a.m. Sunday, March 20, according to the Graham County Sheriff’s Department. When she hadn't returned by 6 p.m., the family searched for her. They called authorities about 8 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Department has interviewed friends and others who recently had contact with Betty Taylor and she has been entered into the ACIC/NCIC system — state and federal crime information databases.
Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said Wednesday they were knocking on doors and running down leads.
“We’re being told different things by different people,” he said.
McCormies said Betty's disappearance is being treated as a missing person case, not a runaway.
Betty is described as 5-foot-5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, a baseball cap with neon colors, blue jeans and turquoise and pink Vans shoes, possibly with a purple Van’s Sports backpack.
The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (928) 428-3141 or 911 if immediate assistance is needed.