Some people thinking of cooking dinner as a ordinary chore at the end of an ordinary day.
Jason Cook doesn't have ordinary days. Nor does he prepare ordinary meals.
"Cooking is love in action and eating food is the most visceral experience you can have outside of intercourse," Cook said.
Not sure what he means? Drop by the Clifton Hotel between now and April and you just might find out.
Cook, a 41-year-old North Carolina native and self-taught chef, decided last year he wanted to hike across the U.S.
He started out in Confluence Park Park in Denver, Colo. in October 2019 and had made it to the Appalachian Trail when the pandemic hit. After hunkering down in a family cabin for a few months, he hitched a ride with a friend to Fort Collins, Colo. to start trekking the 7,000-mile Great Western Loop.
He found himself in Clifton three weeks ago and he walked into the Clifton Hotel.
It was serendipity.
Cook was unable to move onto his next destination due to weather and exhaustion.
Hotel owner Karen Frye needed someone to cook for her guests, but couldn't afford one. COVID-19 had forced her to shut down her bar.
So, they struck a deal. Cook would create wonderful dishes for Frye's hotel guests. Frye would give him a place to stay.
Cook has made such an impression with his dishes, Frye has even created a food delivery service called Dinner is Served and it's become so popular, they've even sold out some days.
“It’s what you would have in a restaurant in a bigger city like Tucson or Phoenix. We’ve got some folks (staying) here from Los Angeles who are raving about the food, and they say it rivals anything they’ve had,” Frye said. “He makes everything with flair. For example, the french toast he made this morning had some apples, green apples, he cut into small chunks, and he sauteed them with butter and slices. That went on top with some freshly whipped cream that he whipped up.”
On a recent Wednesday night, Cook was making cauliflower steak, roasted mushrooms turnip puree with roasted garlic beurre noir.
Cook discovered he loved preparing food at a young age. When he asked a chef for advice, he was told he needed to start at local restaurants. He progressed from dishwasher to executive chef and pastry chef by working hard and reading books on the craft.
Cooking is about instinct, baking is chemistry. Cooking is always an adventure, he said.
Hiking brings him a level of clarity he doesn’t find in the larger city and makes him a better person, he said.
"I love being open to the possibilities," Cook said. "It never fails to surprise, and most often, it delights me."
Among the surprises? Waking up with a 14-tall male moose staring at him in the middle of the night and being run out of town by the Klu Klux Klan in Southern Illinois.
By the time he arrived in Clifton, he was ready for a rest.
“I had parted ways with some fellow hikers and made my way back to Alma. I headed west and it was very challenging terrain. I lost my cell phone, there was either way too much water or none at all. The loneliness set in a bit,” Cook said. “I got here and I said, ‘Man, I need a break.”
He's stayed in other historic places on his journey, but none as nice as the Hotel Clifton, Cook said.
"They've done an amazing job maintaining the spirit of the place while adding modern amenities," he said.
He's also really enjoying the community itself.
“This is a really cool place they’ve got here. Awesome people, awesome community. It’s a place that makes you want to do something for them because I feel like everyone here is so giving in general. It kind of inspires that in me,” Cook said. “This is a good mutually beneficial situation and I feel like these are good people. The community is awesome and I feel like it’s an opportunity for me to do something to help some folks out.”
Cook, who plans to wrap up his trip in the winter of 2022, will have mixed feelings about leaving Clifton in the spring.
“This is an incredible experience for me. I’m thrilled to be here in this place. If I had a specific plan, if I sticked to the schedule and didn’t allow for a change, this never would have happened. Most days of my life living the lifestyle is most often an adventure. It’s the best thing I’ve found so far.”
Editor Kim Smith contributed to this story.