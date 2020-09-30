Over 70 years ago, a spark was ignited one night in Greenlee County that grew into a partnership hotter than an Arizona brushfire in June.
The Safford Bulldogs had just lost a football game to the Morenci Wildcats. As the players and fans lingered on the field afterward, one of the Safford cheerleaders, Loretta John, quietly wept for her team’s loss. A young sports lover, Pete Brawley, had traveled from his home in Duncan, Arizona, to watch the game. He, too, mingled with the fans and players after the game. As Pete passed by Loretta he couldn’t help but notice her beautiful face in spite of the accompanying wet eyes and red face. Being the appropriate age to make such a remark, Pete jokingly said to Loretta,
“Ohhh poor baby.”
Naturally not being in the most pleasant frame of mind at the time, Loretta snapped back, “Shut your mouth!”
Since that night those same three words from Pete and those same three words from Loretta probably have been exchanged innumerable times. October 4, 2020, marks their 70th wedding anniversary.
This date comes a few weeks after Pete’s 90th birthday. Loretta is 69 years old, 79 years old, or somewhere in between depending on the time of day you ask her. It’s hard to pinpoint Loretta’s exact age, but we do know she graduated from high school two years after Pete.
Prior to that holy day of matrimony, there was another young man who endeavored to gain Loretta’s affection. His intentions were so sincere that he asked Loretta to marry him. Loretta declined and confided to one of her girlfriends, “I’m not going to marry anyone until I’ve gone on a date with Pete Brawley.”
Well as they say…..the rest is history.
Pete and Loretta have lived most of the past 70 years in Graham County except for 10 years they spent in Byers, Colorado. Pete farmed and ranched while Loretta raised kids and tended to all the various household duties of a young wife. The two made many friends in Colorado and remained in contact throughout the years. However, the majority of these friends have gone on to the next big roundup. The weather in Colorado with its harsh winter blizzards and summer tornados was not comparable to the weather the two were accustomed to in southeast Arizona.
In 1960 Rex Ellsworth traveled to Byers and offered Pete the position of ranch manager of the Hackberry Ranch. Leaving many dear friends in Colorado, Pete and Loretta loaded two young boys, three mares and all their worldly belongings into a bob-tail truck and returned home to Graham County.
For the next 50 years the Brawley family lived on the ranch. The ranch is located east of Safford in a beautiful valley under the Peloncillo Mountain Range. When they moved to the ranch, Pete was responsible for managing not only the Hackberry Ranch, but also the nearby 111 Ranch, Slickrock Ranch, and Three Links Ranch in Willcox, Arizona.
It didn’t take long to realize that managing that much country was too much of a chore and Pete hired another cowboy to take care of the Three Links. Years later Pete’s responsibilities were again increased when he took over management of the adjoining Tanque Ranch. With some good fortune, hard work and yearly payments Pete and Loretta were eventually able to purchase the Tanque Ranch.
Either due to poor planning or never being able to catch-up on both the ranch chores and daily household chores, Pete and Loretta’s last child was born 17 years after their first. Loretta finally got her baby girl. As a result of raising two families, Loretta was tasked with driving kids to school for a number of years. How long it took to drive the eight miles to the highway depended on the seasonal weather/road conditions, flat tires and number of rattlesnakes that needed to be dispatched. A trip from the ranch to Safford could take from 35 minutes to an hour.
Pete and Loretta raised four children on the ranch. There were several inconveniences of living on an isolated working cow-ranch. But all six agree that they wouldn’t trade those small aggravations for any other lifestyle. Lee lives in Greenleaf, Idaho; Brad in Phoenix; Mark in Safford; and Cami in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
In 2010 Hackberry sold and Pete and Loretta moved off, but not very far. They built a home in San Jose and remain in Graham County. By many they are no longer known as Pete and Loretta. Their many progeny affectionately call them Papa Pete and Lala. They have 16 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
When Pete was asked how it feels to be a great-great grandfather he replied, “Feels great.” When asked the same question, Loretta replied, “I’m not old enough to be a great-great grandmother.”
Pete and Loretta’s roots run deep and wide in Graham County. They love the history, agriculture, landscape and climate of the valley. And of course they hold dear their many Arizona family and friends. These days the two of them can often be found in their pickup out on the Tanque Ranch checking the cows, rain, windmills and gates. Or just riding through the ranch reminiscing on that Friday night in Morenci over 72 years ago.