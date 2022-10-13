Shaylee Richards

Shaylee Richards is the newest member of the Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era media team.

Richards, who most recently served a director of marketing and community relations at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, joins the more than 100-year-old news organization to help expand awareness of its array of print, digital and video marketing products, and to participate in both the success of the newspapers as well as the communities they serve.

