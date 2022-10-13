Shaylee Richards is the newest member of the Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era media team.
Richards, who most recently served a director of marketing and community relations at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, joins the more than 100-year-old news organization to help expand awareness of its array of print, digital and video marketing products, and to participate in both the success of the newspapers as well as the communities they serve.
“I am excited to get back to working with our local business to help them enhance and improve their marketing efforts,” she said. “My parents always owned a business when I was growing up. I watched them run their business successfully, yet always struggled when it came to marketing.
If I can take what I have learned over the past 10 years and help our community and business owners become even more successful, that’s a win!”
Courier and Copper Era Publisher Belinda Mills was unabashed in her delight when Richards agreed to join the organization.
“Shaylee brings a very strong skill set to the table,” Mills said. “Her knowledge is going to help elevate our mission to help local businesses grow.”
Richards grew up in Southern California and attended Cambridge College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, with an emphasis in marketing.
Although her own origins were in California, Richards’ family roots in Graham and Greenlee counties run deep, and she returned to the region about eight years ago. She and husband, Dustin, settled near Duncan, where they are raising their son.
Richards said she is proud of her community and is thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of its history.
“The Courier and the Copper Era are our newspapers of record,” she said, “and someday someone is going to pick up our newspaper from today to connect with their history. I love being a part of that.”