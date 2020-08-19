Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner is creating a new system to track citizen complaints and disciplinary measures.
Although the actions of Greenlee County’s deputies and detention officers infrequently result in formal discipline, Sumner said he recently came to realize that no mechanism exists to track the number of times citizens make a complaint or supervisors take note of a problem. In addition, the only way to find out how many complaints result in formal discipline is to go through each employee’s personnel file.
“Most of the disciplinary actions that we have taken within the Sheriff’s Office have been internal. It’s pretty much been our supervisors that have been doing a good job, and I’ve been doing a good job about seeing issues and taking care of and resolving things,” Sumner said.
Still, he plans to implement a new system so he’ll be able to immediately see the number of complaints filed by citizens and supervisors and the number unfounded and substantiated. He’ll also be able to immediately determine how many have resulted in verbal counseling, letters of reprimand, suspensions or terminations.
By and large, Sumner said the vast majority of citizen complaints are resolved before they result in a formal investigation being launched. There have been times when citizens’ concerns are addressed simply by him explaining the reasons behind a deputy’s actions. Other times, citizens will recall an incident happening one way only to be contradicted by body cam footage, he said.
“There was one particular man who came in claiming his son was not read his Miranda rights,” Sumner said. “I said ‘Let’s play the video and see what happened’ and we were watching the video in my office and after the arrest the deputy immediately tells him his Miranda rights. I said ‘It sounds to me like he read them.’ The son said ‘I don’t remember that.’ And the dad said, ‘Well, we can see that he did.’”
The sheriff said he can’t think of any excessive force complaints having been filed since he took office in January 2017; the most serious allegations have involved unprofessional or discourteous behavior.
Again, the sheriff said, “we’ve had numerous complaints where we’ve pulled up the body cam video and there’s nothing to it.”
The office has used body cams for the past five years, he said. While they’ve resulted in a decrease in complaints and exonerated a great many law enforcement officers all over the U.S., Sumner cautioned they shouldn’t be relied upon exclusively. Deputies and officers have forgotten to turn them on, sometimes they fail and other times they don’t capture everything the deputy is seeing.
Over the last three years, Sumner said the sheriff’s office has conducted 12 internal affairs investigations involving 11 staff members.
Two of the allegations were deemed “unfounded,” he said.
In other instances, employees have been suspended or fired for neglecting their job duties, failing their probation or lying during an internal affairs investigation. One was fired for an off-duty DUI.
One deputy had to go through remedial firearms training for violating department policy by firing a warning shot and one detention officer received a letter of reprimand for asking a former jail inmate out on a date, Sumner said.
By far, the most serious investigation revolved around the suicide of a jail inmate early in his administration, Sumner said. Three jail employees were fired and one was suspended for neglecting their duties, including failing to count heads.
“We have 52 employees, so those 12 internal investigations spread over three years are accounting for thousands of contacts with our public,” Sumner said. “We do take all of these matters serious and work well with our community having a good rapport,” Sumner said.