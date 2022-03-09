Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner is refusing to allow the installation of GPS trackers on his agency's fleet.
Now, county officials will configure a path forward behind closed doors.
Sumner asked the county’s fleet manager Tony Hines in August to remove all GPS tracking system equipment from his deputies’ vehicles because he believed the equipment was providing false information as to where the vehicles were located and how fast they were going. The request came after Sumner was clocked for excessive speeds, which he denies, according to driving records.
Since then, Sumner has proposed switching to Live911, technology that provides geo-tagged calls to first-responders in the field within a predetermined radius.
Ahead of Hines’ presentation, Sumner expressed his concerns with the county’s process of searching for a GPS product, claiming Live911 was left out of the conversation and that other proposals on the table were more expensive.
The Board of Supervisors on Feb. 1 unanimously approved Hines’ recommendation to go with NextTrack’s GPS technology. When the board met March 8, County Administrator Derek Rapier reported on Sumner’s refusal to allow new GPS installation.
The board agreed to continue discussion in executive session. An independent lawyer will be present since the county attorney represents the Greenlee County and the Sheriff’s Department. There was no meeting date set as of Wednesday. Sumner and Rapier did not return a call or comment.