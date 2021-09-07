If you wanted to describe what life looks like for Kristen Cortez, 13, and Shaylynn Rhoton, 14, rest assured two things would not crop up on the list — sleep and video games.
While their peers in Tucson and Phoenix are snoozing in their beds Cortez, who lives in Morenci, and Rhoton, who lives outside Duncan, are up tending to livestock. When those same peers are snacking on Takis, playing Fortnite or binging something on Netflix, they’re feeding, grooming and getting ready for the Greenlee County Fair.
Kristen joined the 4-H two years ago and will be showing two hogs, Buttercup and Halo, and a goat named Opal at the fair the weekend of Sept. 16. Shaylynn, who joined the 4-H five years ago and the FFA two years ago, will be showing two lambs, Champ and Dude, a heifer named October and a steer named Boone.
Kristen, an eighth grader at Fairbanks Middle School, and Shaylynn, a freshman at Duncan High School, agree it’s a lot of work, but they are having a blast and keeping an eye on their future.
“My stepdad grew up raising animals and he asked me if I wanted to show hogs,” Kristen said. “I thought it seemed like it would be a lot of fun and it is.”
The teenager, who is also a member of the National Junior Honor Society, gets up at 5:30 a.m. on school days so she and her parents can get to the pens built a few years ago by Freeport-McMoRan to feed her three critters. She’s usually back home by 6:30 a.m. in time to get ready for school. After school she hits the books, does her chores and is back to the pens by 5 p.m.
Kristen walks Opal, Buttercup and Halo for 30 to 60 minutes each, working hard to perfect the showmanship skills she’ll need at the fair. Of course, there are also nights when she’s sitting in 4-H class learning about her animals.
“I think it’s good to learn responsibility at a young age and to learn how to prioritize because when I’m older I’ll be prepared for anything that comes my way,” Kristen said.
On the weekends, she gets to sleep in a bit later, but in addition to her weekday responsibilities, she also has a job cleaning out two steer pens for family friends.
The hard work paid off last year. She won reserve grand champion with Maple, whom she named after maple bacon, a favorite food.
“I think it came down to the hard work I put in,” Kristen said. “I really paid attention. There was a lot coming at me, a lot to take in, but I learned a lot.”
Even though she named her hog after a food, Kristen admits she had a hard time saying goodbye to Maple after so many months together.
Her stepfather, Tony Dominguez, said he’s taught Kristen that “we give them the best life we can knowing when they head out” they’ll end up on someone’s dinner table.
Big responsibilities
This year has been a bit more difficult than last. Buttercup came down with strep twice, which manifested itself in giant cuts along the hog’s back. It was Kristen who was responsible for administering a penicillin salve to get her better.
It’s also the first time she’s taken on a goat to show.
Her mom, Sarah Dominguez, said she’s exceptionally proud of her daughter because she’s put in 110% effort.
“She’s soaked in everything like a sponge,” Sarah said. “She’s done everything she’s been told. She’s learned so much and put it into use.”
As for the future, Kristen said she hopes to become a vet.
That’s an aspiration that Shaylynn shares and it’s a part of the reason she participates in the county fair. She’s counting on it to pay for her college and she’s already well on her way toward reaching that goal.
So far, Shaylynn has earned 14 belt buckles showing her animals. She’s participated in five county fairs so far and only missed out on a buckle during her first one. She’s even earned the right to go to Nationals later this year with Champ.
The animals that show best are the ones that command the best prices.
Although the prices vary every year, in a good year steers can go for $5,000 to $10,000 apiece and lambs for as much as $3,000, her parents, Amy and Kamm Rhoton said.
The largest percentage of buyers are businesses that will have the animals processed for their employees and families or to donate. Individuals will also purchase animals for their families. In both cases, they know they are helping kids secure their future, Amy said.
“Hopefully by the time we get her off to college she’ll be self-sufficient as far as money,” Amy said.
Future vet?
Like Kristen, Shaylynn also gets up at 5:30 a.m., but she’s fortunate in that she lives on a working ranch. She just walks out the door to take care of her critters.
When she’s not in 4-H class, Shaylynn spends her evenings at volleyball practice and/or games and she sees to her animals afterward. She then does her homework before collapsing into her bed.
Shaylynn started out showing lambs and she added a steer during her third county fair. This will be the first year she’s shown a heifer.
Shaylynn’s first steer weighed about 1,300 pounds and at the time she 10-years-old, two inches short of 5 foot tall and weighed about 85 pounds soaking wet, Amy said.
“Mom did not want her to do it her first year. Dad did, but mom was scared,” Amy said.
Shaylynn didn’t win, but she did just fine, Amy said.
The teenager, who also loves to fish and camp out, is having a blast.
“I love to show them. I love to bond with them and I love the competition,” Shaylynn said. “The best part is whenever the judge comes up to you and shakes hands with you. All of the hard work is worth it, even all of the frustrating nights.”
What makes a night frustrating?
“Whenever they don’t cooperate and they’re running along like ding dongs,” she said with a laugh.
“They’re just like people, they have good days and bad,” Amy said of livestock animals.
She’s had animals who have been sassy, happy and moody, Shaylynn said.
Next year, the 9th grader plans to show hogs for the first time.
“I want to try all of the animals before I finish,” she said.
4-H/FFA participants are allowed to show their animals after they graduate from high school if they were purchased their senior year, Amy explained.
It’s clear she loves animals. In addition to her show animals, Shaylynn has Dixie, a horse; two dogs named Dinosaur and Tazer; a whole host of indoor and outdoor cats and other heifers and steers.
She also has two Geckos named Tom and Jerry that she begged her parents to buy for her, but ended up being terrified of, Kamm said.
Shaylynn used to rodeo with Dixie, but had to drop that this year because she was just too busy.
Since Shaylynn got involved in 4-H and FFA, she’s blossomed, Amy and Kamm said.
“We’ve really seen her grow and become more responsible,” Amy said. “She’s gotten life skills she wouldn’t have learned otherwise and she’s come out of her shell so much. She used to be a scared little girl. These programs provide them with opportunities they couldn’t find anywhere else.”
Although showing is competitive, the kids learn how to help and support each other, Amy said.
“They also learn humility,” Kamm said. “They can work and work and they’ll think they’re the best and then they’ll lose. You can also really learn humility when you spend eight-nine months working with a steer and it gets crippled or you can’t take it (to the fair) anymore. You learn to deal with disappointment when all of those hours come to nothing.”
The Rhotons said they’re proud of the work Shaylynn has put in and are especially excited for next year. She bred one of her heifers and for the first time ever she’ll be showing its progeny, a steer, at the County Fed and Bred event at the 2022 Greenlee County Fair.
For now though, they’re focusing on this year’s fair. They’re hoping Shaylynn’s hard work will once again pay off.
“Most people don’t even get one buckle and here she’s got a whole display case of them,” Kamm said.