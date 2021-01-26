Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall decided to close down schools Tuesday morning because the area received three inches of snow overnight and the white stuff continued to come down.
"They'll likely see some off and on throughout the day so a couple more inches is not out of the question," said Carl Cerniglia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.
Cernigilia didn't have any snow estimates for the Clifton and Duncan areas, but Duncan schools remained opened.
There were reports of 1-3 inches of snow in the Gila Valley, depending upon the location, Cernigilia said.
"It's hard to get snow into that area because Mt. Graham blocks some of that moisture," Cernigilia said.
The weather service was unable to reach anyone on Mt. Graham and the cameras they have access to were down, he said. However, Mt. Lemmon in Tucson, which is roughly the same height as Mt. Graham, has received 25 inches over the last couple of days, he said.
"I think 18-20 inches on Mt. Graham would be a good bet," he said. "That's much needed snowfall for the forest."
Cernigilia said Eastern Arizona will be see storm systems "off and on" over the next several days. It'll be clear Wednesday and Thursday, rainy Friday and Saturday and then clear up again for a few days.
"The models are hinting at another system coming through next Wednesday and you may get a decent rainfall then," he said.
He predicted overnight lows of 20-23 degrees in Safford on Wednesday morning and 27-32 degrees the rest of the week.
As for daytime temperatures, it'll hit 46 degrees today and gradually warm to about 65 degrees on Friday before dipping back down to the 50s on Saturday. It'll warm back up to the low 60s on Sunday and Monday, Cernigilia said.
Law enforcement officials in the Gila Valley said they haven't received any snow-related calls. Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner and Clifton Police Chief Omar Negrete couldn't be reached this morning.
If you've taken any great snow photos, we'd love to see them. Please send them to editor@eacourier.com