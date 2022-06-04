Incoming Solomon Elementary School kindergartners can get a jump start on the school year with a free summer camp June 20-30.
The camp includes activities that strengthen early literacy and math skills and allows children to become familiar with their new teacher, new friends and the school campus. Parents participate in some camp activities and will receive a kit with educational materials to use during the summer.
The program is sponsored by the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office, and funded through the Arizona Foundation of Gila Valley and Graham-Greenlee First Things First.
Program facilitator Paulette LeBlanc of First Things First said the program is integral to a child’s development.
“Research says that preschool years are critical to the life of a child,” she said. “What happens to a child before the age of 5 follows them for the rest of their life. We need to ensure that something good happens at that age.”
The program is in its fifth year, having lost one to the pandemic, and the participation rate has been 76 of 117 eligible students.
“The responses from parents have been absolutely overwhelming,” LeBlanc said. “There is no question when we see parents return the next year with the next child, saying my child was here last year, or the year before that, and I wouldn’t miss this program.”
Donna McGaughey, of the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office said the camps are crucial to success.
“The fact that they get to go to their classroom, meet their teacher and start getting used to learning opportunities makes for such a smooth transition once school starts,” she said.
For more information, call the school at 928-428-0477.