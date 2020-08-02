Covington, Kentucky Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann had his day in court. He walked out of the building a very wealthy teenager.
Plus, the court's decision was handed down on his 18th birthday.
Readers may recall students of Covington High School were touring the nation's capital a couple of years ago and while awaiting bus transportation to take them to another destination, a group of protesters began mocking the students and calling them derogatory names.
At the time, Nathan Phillips, a Native American individual was beating a small drum in front of Sandmann. It is unclear why Phillips signaled-out Sandmann to intimidate, unless it was because the student was wearing a red MAGA cap (Make America Great Again).
Apparently, wearing President Trump's MAGA caps might be reason enough to harass students and tourists in Washington, D.C.
Various news outlets, including The Washington Post, CNN and NBC totally distorted the incident by reporting that Sandmann had instigated a confrontation with the Native American elder and other's nearby.
In reality, video coverage revealed the student was standing nearly motionless as Phillips pounded the drum directly in front of Sandmann's face. Additional protesters turned out to be Black Hebrew Israelites, not Covington High School students.
Nevertheless, for several days afterword, The Washington Post, CNN, NBC and other media organizations continued to erroneously report the students were to blame for provoking the conflict. Sandmann was repeatedly mentioned as being one of the agitators.
A complete perversion of the truth. On Feb. 19, 2019, Sandman filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Post.
Jump forward to July 23, 2020; The Washington Post threw-in the towel and agreed to settle with Sandmann. Terms and financial details of the settlement were not revealed, but it's probably safe to assume Nicholas received substantial compensation.
CNN had also previously settled.
The teen tweeted "We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn't over. 2 down. 6 to go."
Attorneys representing Sandmann were seeking $800 million in damages from the news outlets. Nicholas, and his lawyers are well on their way to becoming multi-millionaires.
All because major corporate news organizations sensationalized a story by knowingly reporting false accusations in attempting to ruin the reputations of a high school and several of its young students.
Even more unbelievable is how these big media outfits thought they could get away with promoting such a bogus story. With many personal cameras recording the event and dozens of eye witnesses in attendance, why would The Washington Post, CNN and NBC deliberately concoct a dishonest narrative? What did they hope to gain?
Little wonder people are turning to digital media for unedited news. The mainstream press is frequently being caught doctoring a story with their own slanted opinions.
Eventually, such wrong-headed thinking cost them millions and millions of dollars. Maybe next time they won't be so stupid.
Every once in a while -- much to the chagrin of society's movers-and-shakers -- the Little Guy wins.