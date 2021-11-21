3A, 1A South football players recognized Nov 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? The AIA has recognized the following student athletes for their skills during the 2021-2022 school year:3AAll-Region 1st Team: From Thatcher:Brandon Napier, defensive backJacob Rasmussen, defensive linemanCody Jones, defensive linemanAden Bingham, linebackerJacob Mattice, offensive linemanDeclan Carlton, offensive linemanSlade Shupe, punt returner, receivers/tight endsWyatt Larson, quarterback From Safford:Fernando Gonzales, offensive utility/flex playerChristian Smith, running backAll-Region 2nd TeamFrom Thatcher:Slade Shupe, defensive backScott Ambler, offensive linemanBrandon Napier, offensive utility/flex playerHunter Lee, placekickerJoshua Mangum, running backAyden Bingham, running backFrom Safford:Fernando Gonzales, defensive linemanDamian Rios, kickoff returnerKaleb Cordova, linebackerChristian Smith, linebackerGarrett Pritchard, offensive linemanBrenden Gunnett, offensive linemanJojo Ruelas, quarterbackHonorable mentions:From Safford:Izaiah AlvaradoDevon DonaldsonTanner EmeryChris ShattoMatthew TavizonFrom Thatcher:Derek CameronJackson ConradKoye FarrisJesse GreenPeter GreenDamien OrieroNicholas PuzasTyler Swapp1AAll-Region 1st Team From Duncan:Austin Bigler, offensive linemanAll-Region 2nd TeamFrom Duncan:Gary Najar, defensive back, linebackerAustin Bigler, defensive linemanIsaac Harris, punt returnerBenjamin Harris, running backs From Fort ThomasCarmelo Robertson, defensive backElijah Nozie, defensive lineman, offensive linemanJaren McCabe, receiver/tight endsHonorable mentions:From Duncan:Diego Montoya, quarterbackCarson Potter, defensive linemanFrom Fort Thomas:Aaron Beaver, receiver/tight endTashon Gambler, offensive linemanAllen Gilbert, quarterbackTommy Hinton, linebackerAlex Johnson, defensive linemanJaren McCabe, defensive backJathan Wilson, offensive lineman