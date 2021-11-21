Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The AIA has recognized the following student athletes for their skills during the 2021-2022 school year:

3A

All-Region 1st Team:

thatcher.png

From Thatcher:

Brandon Napier, defensive back

Jacob Rasmussen, defensive lineman

Cody Jones, defensive lineman

Aden Bingham, linebacker

Jacob Mattice, offensive lineman

Declan Carlton, offensive lineman

Slade Shupe, punt returner, receivers/tight ends

Wyatt Larson, quarterback

bulldogs.png

From Safford:

Fernando Gonzales, offensive utility/flex player

Christian Smith, running back

All-Region 2nd Team

From Thatcher:

Slade Shupe, defensive back

Scott Ambler, offensive lineman

Brandon Napier, offensive utility/flex player

Hunter Lee, placekicker

Joshua Mangum, running back

Ayden Bingham, running back

From Safford:

Fernando Gonzales, defensive lineman

Damian Rios, kickoff returner

Kaleb Cordova, linebacker

Christian Smith, linebacker

Garrett Pritchard, offensive lineman

Brenden Gunnett, offensive lineman

Jojo Ruelas, quarterback

Honorable mentions:

From Safford:

Izaiah Alvarado

Devon Donaldson

Tanner Emery

Chris Shatto

Matthew Tavizon

From Thatcher:

Derek Cameron

Jackson Conrad

Koye Farris

Jesse Green

Peter Green

Damien Oriero

Nicholas Puzas

Tyler Swapp

1A

All-Region 1st Team

duncan-wildkats-bc564d.png

From Duncan:

Austin Bigler, offensive lineman

All-Region 2nd Team

From Duncan:

Gary Najar, defensive back, linebacker

Austin Bigler, defensive lineman

Isaac Harris, punt returner

Benjamin Harris, running backs

fort thomas.png

From Fort Thomas

Carmelo Robertson, defensive back

Elijah Nozie, defensive lineman, offensive lineman

Jaren McCabe, receiver/tight ends

Honorable mentions:

From Duncan:

Diego Montoya, quarterback

Carson Potter, defensive lineman

From Fort Thomas:

Aaron Beaver, receiver/tight end

Tashon Gambler, offensive lineman

Allen Gilbert, quarterback

Tommy Hinton, linebacker

Alex Johnson, defensive lineman

Jaren McCabe, defensive back

Jathan Wilson, offensive lineman

Tags

Load comments