Girls 100 Meter Dash
========================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H# Points
========================================================================================
Finals
1 Quinn, Jacee Thatcher Hig 13.15 12.97 0.1 6 10
2 Sherwood, Ashlie Pima High Sc 13.95 13.16 1.0 5 8
3 Baldwin, Amora Safford High 13.14 13.38 0.1 6 6
4 Thompson, Maylee Willcox High 13.77 13.49 1.0 5 5
5 Tobias, Sydney Safford High 13.43 13.67 0.1 6 4
6 Valdez, Jimena Bisbee High 13.72 13.74 0.1 6 3
7 Yeh, Shia Tombstone Hi 13.80 0.9 2 2
8 Larson, Cailin Thatcher Hig 13.83 13.81 1.0 5 1
9 Lunt, Felicity Thatcher Hig 13.88 13.83 1.0 5
10 McBride, Lauren Benson High 14.07 13.90 1.0 5
11 Luinstra, Rubi Bisbee High 13.74 13.98 0.1 6
12 Hatch, Heather Winslow High 14.03 14.01 1.0 5
12 LaDuron, Jessica Apache Junct 14.16 14.01 +0.0 4
14 Hawkins, Sadie Duncan High 14.06 1.0 1
15 Cahueque, Monserrat Show Low Hig 13.79 14.07 1.0 5
15 Hall, Micheala American Lea 14.07 1.0 1
17 Miner, Jaden Apache Junct 13.34 14.13 0.1 6
18 Foy, Trinity Benson High 14.15 14.24 +0.0 4
19 Aguilar, Eliana Safford High 14.13 14.45 +0.0 4
20 England, Madison Benson High 14.34 14.46 +0.0 4
21 Morales, Brittin Show Low Hig 14.44 14.60 +0.0 4
22 Nunley, Leah American Lea 14.68 14.64 0.6 3
23 Jaramillo, Clarissa Douglas High 13.99 14.67 1.0 5
24 Vega, Anna Willcox High 14.82 14.73 0.6 3
25 Vargas, Adison Apache Junct 14.50 14.87 0.6 3
26 Cannady, Lanyah Benson High 14.57 14.88 0.6 3
27 Clifford, Nayalie Pima High Sc 14.96 1.0 1
28 Shellenberger, Taylor Show Low Hig 14.83 15.00 0.6 3
29 Lepon-Brown, Buena American Lea 15.02 1.0 1
30 Oddonetto, Taylor Globe High S 14.40 15.10 +0.0 4
31 Dwaileebe, Courtney St. Augustin 15.21 15.39 0.6 3
32 Lewis-Culver, Kayla American Lea 15.49 15.40 0.9 2
33 Jimmie, Caitlin Winslow High 14.26 15.58 +0.0 4
34 Baca, Emily Winslow High 14.90 15.61 0.6 3
35 Pride, Allie Apache Junct 15.88 0.9 2
36 Spencer, Talynn Holbrook Hig 15.70 16.36 0.9 2
37 Nez, Terryuna Holbrook Hig 16.63 1.0 1
38 Roque, Janice Apache Junct 16.27 16.96 0.9 2
39 Guerrero, Hailey Globe High S 16.59 17.47 0.9 2
40 Footracer, Shandelaria Holbrook Hig 17.62 1.0 1
41 Suttle, Andrea Alchesay Hig 16.00 17.87 0.9 2
42 White, Shyla Winslow High 18.08 18.58 0.9 2
43 Olson, Tirzah Pima High Sc 18.75 1.0 1
-- Rich, Geovanni Globe High S 14.32 NT +0.0 4
-- Lopez, Gabby Bisbee High 13.62 NT 0.1 6
-- Bryce, Lexie Pima High Sc NT 1.0 1
-- Riggs, Karissa Willcox High 14.99 NT 0.6 3
-- Petersen, Shanda Thatcher Hig 13.29 DQ 0.1 6
Girls 200 Meter Dash
========================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H# Points
========================================================================================
1 Sherwood, Aubrie Pima High Sc 27.15 27.87 1.8 6 10
2 Baldwin, Amora Safford High 28.21 28.21 1.8 6 8
3 Yeh, Shia Tombstone Hi 28.38 28.73 1.8 6 6
4 Miner, Jaden Apache Junct 28.22 28.84 1.8 6 5
5 Tobias, Sydney Safford High 28.37 29.02 1.8 6 4
6 Valdez, Jimena Bisbee High 28.63 29.07 1.8 6 3
7 Hatch, Heather Winslow High 28.77 29.38 1.7 5 2
8 Larson, Cailin Thatcher Hig 29.56 29.45 1.7 5 1
9 Cahueque, Monserrat Show Low Hig 29.12 29.49 1.7 5
10 Luinstra, Rubi Bisbee High 29.31 29.62 1.7 5
11 Morales, Brittin Show Low Hig 30.19 29.65 1.7 5
12 Foy, Trinity Benson High 30.35 29.89 1.6 4
13 Wiltbank, Ella Pima High Sc 30.74 1.3 2
14 Jaramillo, Clarissa Douglas High 28.70 30.83 1.8 6
15 Cannady, Lanyah Benson High 30.42 31.05 1.6 4
16 Oddonetto, Taylor Globe High S 30.20 31.38 1.6 4
17 Barker, Maggie Benson High 31.41 1.3 2
18 McKnight, Meagan American Lea 31.46 1.9 1
19 Vega, Anna Willcox High 31.48 1.9 1
20 Vargas, Adison Apache Junct 30.04 31.54 1.7 5
21 Nunley, Leah American Lea 31.02 31.65 1.6 4
22 Cordova, Alyssa Winslow High 31.52 31.75 1.6 4
23 Shellenberger, Taylor Show Low Hig 31.15 31.94 1.6 4
24 Lewis-Culver, Kayla American Lea 32.59 1.9 1
25 Skaggs, Terianne Winslow High 32.28 32.90 1.7 3
25 Larson, Camri Thatcher Hig 32.55 32.90 1.7 3
27 Walag, Shelby American Lea 33.71 1.9 1
28 Palmer, Kayla St. Augustin 32.66 34.18 1.7 3
29 Lerblance, Liliane Benson High 34.28 1.9 1
30 Smouse, Jaydn Thatcher Hig 33.55 34.95 1.7 3
31 Westover, Lana Winslow High 33.90 35.17 1.7 3
32 Roque, Janice Apache Junct 35.38 37.75 1.3 2
33 Olson, Tirzah Pima High Sc 39.90 1.3 2
-- Nells, Jasmine Joseph City 32.12 NT 1.7 3
-- Torrez, Vanecia Douglas High 29.33 NT 1.7 5
-- Clifford, Nayalie Pima High Sc NT 1.3 2
-- Van Houten, Samantha Safford High 29.68 NT 1.7 5
-- Riggs, Karissa Willcox High 31.12 NT 1.6 4
-- Rich, Geovanni Globe High S 32.41 NT 1.7 3
-- Heap, Dakota San Simon Hi 40.00 NT 1.3 2
-- Pride, Allie Apache Junct NT 1.9 1
-- Reiher, Liana Thatcher Hig 30.56 NT 1.6 4
-- Suttle, Andrea Alchesay Hig 16.00 NT 1.8 6
-- Guerrero, Hailey Globe High S 38.81 NT 1.3 2
-- Hawkins, Sadie Duncan High NT 1.3 2
-- Spencer, Talynn Holbrook Hig 33.16 NT 1.7 3
Girls 400 Meter Dash
===================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
===================================================================================
1 McGuire, Reagan Tombstone Hi 1:03.80 1:02.99 5 10
2 Klump, Sydney St. David 1:02.12 1:03.48 5 8
3 Richardson, Rachel Thatcher Hig 1:06.00 1:07.37 5 6
4 Yeh, Shia Tombstone Hi 1:08.58 1:07.48 4 5
5 Thompson, Maylee Willcox High 1:07.05 1:08.10 5 4
6 Mcneil, Melissa Show Low Hig 1:06.88 1:08.51 5 3
7 Gonnie, Jaci Winslow High 1:10.94 1:09.54 4 2
8 Morales, Brittin Show Low Hig 1:11.98 1:10.61 4 1
9 Cluff, Riann Show Low Hig 1:08.20 1:10.63 5
10 Romero, Sophia Safford High 1:11.60 1:11.34 4
11 McKnight, Meagan American Lea 1:12.72 1:12.25 4
12 Allred, Ella Benson High 1:13.14 1:12.66 3
13 Thompson, Ashlyn Thatcher Hig 1:10.00 1:12.75 4
14 Demuth, Mylee Holbrook Hig 1:12.99 1:13.35 4
15 Mattice, Kyli Pima High Sc 1:13.58 1
16 Palmer, Kayla St. Augustin 1:14.99 1:14.25 3
17 Larson, Camri Thatcher Hig 1:15.00 1:14.26 3
18 Jacquez, Anissa St. David 1:15.13 2
19 Hatch, Heather Winslow High 1:07.94 1:15.95 5
20 Schmidt, Brooke Benson High 1:16.38 1:16.07 2
21 Sumner, Rachel Duncan High 1:16.87 2
22 Walag, Shelby American Lea 1:17.28 1:17.19 2
23 Davila, Riley Winslow High 1:15.00 1:17.44 3
24 Skaggs, Terianne Winslow High 1:17.21 1:17.89 2
25 O'Connell, Kellee Thatcher Hig 1:16.00 1:18.58 3
26 Pride, Hayden Apache Junct 1:16.21 1:18.92 3
27 Gonzales, Arianna American Lea 1:18.23 1:20.26 2
28 Fowler, Taliyah American Lea 1:22.49 1
29 Guerrero, Hailey Globe High S 1:34.03 2
-- Barney, Briley Benson High 1:14.95 NT 3
-- Vega, Regina Willcox High NT 1
-- Van Houten, Samantha Safford High 1:08.40 NT 5
-- Rustin, Chasity Alchesay Hig 1:12.00 NT 4
-- Rich, Geovanni Globe High S NT 1
-- Spencer, Talynn Holbrook Hig 1:26.66 NT 2
-- Smith, Abigayle Joseph City 1:15.83 NT 3
Girls 800 Meter Run
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Fears, McKenzie American Lea 2:39.26 2:35.26 10
2 McGuire, Reagan Tombstone Hi 2:35.39 2:38.70 8
3 Fears, Teagan American Lea 2:36.97 2:43.23 6
4 Richardson, Rachel Thatcher Hig 2:48.00 2:44.06 5
5 Allred, Ella Benson High 2:53.73 2:47.21 4
6 Williams, Gracie Show Low Hig 2:37.59 2:47.50 3
7 Gonnie, Jaci Winslow High 2:51.87 2:48.58 2
8 Rustin, Chasity Alchesay Hig 2:56.74 2:50.07 1
9 Mortensen, Jaidyn Safford High 2:46.12 2:50.97
10 Nez, Abigayle Holbrook Hig 2:40.61 2:51.76
11 Randall, Marissa Show Low Hig 2:58.00 2:52.49
12 Hatch, Madelyn Safford High 2:54.76 2:53.28
13 Wilson, Siarra Benson High 2:54.43 2:54.79
14 Yazzie, Raelle Holbrook Hig 2:57.96 2:55.07
15 Demuth, Mylee Holbrook Hig 2:58.63
16 Zegarra, Valeria Morenci Jr./ 2:59.39
17 Dwaileebe, Courtney St. Augustin 3:14.01 3:01.02
18 Kindelay, Bailey Alchesay Hig 2:42.10 3:01.65
19 Pace, Aubrey Thatcher Hig 3:10.53 3:02.23
20 Clifford, Nayalie Pima High Sc 3:06.34
21 O'Connell, Kellee Thatcher Hig 3:05.83 3:13.23
22 Fogle, Maryssa Show Low Hig 3:03.98 3:14.88
23 Mull, Isabel Globe High S 3:24.62 3:24.03
24 Becenti, Raeanna Winslow High 3:17.65 3:26.97
25 Suttle, Andrea Alchesay Hig 3:27.96 3:28.09
26 Halwood, Shakiah Winslow High 3:17.53 3:28.25
27 Kendall, Rebeckha American Lea 3:12.46 3:30.16
28 Danny, Jillian Winslow High 3:39.10 3:48.98
-- Smith, Abigayle Joseph City 3:30.00 NT
-- Vega, Regina Willcox High 3:58.57 NT
-- Kindelay, Dionna Alchesay Hig 3:30.00 NT
-- Merrill, Honey St. David 2:56.76 NT
-- Baker, Rachel American Lea 2:55.00 NT
-- Nells, Jasmine Joseph City 3:18.96 NT
-- O'Connell, Kayla Morenci Jr./ 2:36.09 NT
-- Montano, Arleene Willcox High 4:00.43 NT
Girls 1600 Meter Run
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Fears, McKenzie American Lea 5:48.97 5:50.49 10
2 Fears, Teagan American Lea 5:44.19 5:59.63 8
3 Nez, Abigayle Holbrook Hig 5:41.02 6:06.03 6
4 Allred, Ella Benson High 6:28.28 6:12.14 5
5 Nelson, Sedona Thatcher Hig 6:15.60 6:21.00 4
6 Lee, McCall Thatcher Hig 6:25.19 6:25.17 3
7 Zegarra, Valeria Morenci Jr./ 6:20.83 6:25.69 2
8 Kindelay, Bailey Alchesay Hig 6:40.27 6:26.57 1
9 Yazzie, Raelle Holbrook Hig 6:37.72 6:28.02
10 Rustin, Chasity Alchesay Hig 6:37.60 6:30.57
11 Randall, Marissa Show Low Hig 6:34.93
12 Wilson, Siarra Benson High 6:35.77 6:35.09
13 Williams, Gracie Show Low Hig 6:35.17
14 Hatch, Madelyn Safford High 6:26.90 6:38.47
15 Pena, Madison Thatcher Hig 6:31.68 6:44.59
15 Becenti, Lindsey Winslow High 6:35.86 6:44.59
17 Davila, Riley Winslow High 6:40.66 6:45.38
18 Walker, Lexi Duncan High 6:50.07
19 Mull, Isabel Globe High S 7:07.19 7:05.23
20 Sanchez, Kamiaya Alchesay Hig 7:09.45 7:28.47
21 Halwood, Shakiah Winslow High 7:33.07 7:30.34
22 Pralgo, Willow Benson High 7:30.85
23 Becenti, Raeanna Winslow High 7:32.75 7:37.80
24 Simmons, Kaylynn Thatcher Hig 6:58.26 7:43.96
25 Fogle, Maryssa Show Low Hig 7:48.78
26 Walker, Veronica Pima High Sc 9:42.78
-- Footracer, Shandelaria Holbrook Hig NT
-- Baker, Rachel American Lea 6:39.44 NT
-- O'Connell, Kayla Morenci Jr./ 5:33.31 NT
-- Montano, Arleene Willcox High 8:55.96 NT
-- Nez, Terryuna Holbrook Hig 7:21.59 NT
-- Reyes, Yuliana Willcox High NT
-- Lee, Kaiola Alchesay Hig 6:52.32 NT
-- Merrill, Honey St. David 6:30.02 NT
Girls 3200 Meter Run
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Nelson, Sedona Thatcher Hig 14:16.21 14:11.09 10
2 Lee, McCall Thatcher Hig 14:04.88 14:12.29 8
3 Davila, Riley Winslow High 14:57.19 14:45.19 6
4 Walker, Lexi Duncan High 14:47.36 5
5 Becenti, Lindsey Winslow High 15:12.09 14:50.14 4
6 Hatch, Madelyn Safford High 14:10.20 15:31.24 3
7 Kent, Jocelyn American Lea 14:24.08 15:32.09 2
8 Welker, Dani Thatcher Hig 14:45.00 16:03.37 1
-- Suttle, Andrea Alchesay Hig 18:29.84 NT
-- Yazzie, Tylila Alchesay Hig 19:29.45 NT
-- Williams, Tylena Alchesay Hig 18:56.33 NT
-- Lee, Kaiola Alchesay Hig 18:20.42 NT
-- Hasegawa, Livvy Thatcher Hig 14:46.00 NT
-- O'Connell, Kayla Morenci Jr./ 11:52.43 NT
-- Moreman, Jozlyn Willcox High NT
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
========================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H# Points
========================================================================================
1 Dodge, Kylee Thatcher Hig 16.44 16.81 0.8 3 10
2 Sherwood, Aubrie Pima High Sc 17.81 17.47 0.8 3 8
3 Abalos, Mia Safford High 17.51 17.68 0.8 3 6
4 England, Madison Benson High 18.53 18.26 0.8 3 5
5 Carrasco, Alyssa American Lea 19.77 18.31 0.8 2 4
6 Perkins, Jayce Show Low Hig 19.84 18.83 0.8 2 3
7 Jorgensen, Mikaela Thatcher Hig 19.04 19.24 0.8 3 2
8 Judd, Kayla St. David 19.64 19.43 0.8 2 1
9 Foy, Trinity Benson High 19.45 19.50 0.8 3
10 McBride, Lauren Benson High 20.56 19.55 0.8 2
11 Oddonetto, Taylor Globe High S 18.00 19.95 0.8 3
12 Galaz, Ashley Douglas High 21.03 20.24 0.8 2
13 Schmidt, Jessica Pima High Sc 21.80 +0.0 1
-- Guerrero, Hailey Globe High S 26.52 NT +0.0 1
-- Smith, Abigayle Joseph City 21.34 NT 0.8 2
-- Rich, Geovanni Globe High S 21.39 NT 0.8 2
-- Lumpkin, Brynn Bisbee High 19.21 NT 0.8 3
-- Rubio, Jessica Douglas High 21.71 NT +0.0 1
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
===================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
===================================================================================
1 Dodge, Kylee Thatcher Hig 48.98 49.63 2 10
2 Abalos, Mia Safford High 49.50 50.49 2 8
3 Perkins, Jayce Show Low Hig 52.56 52.69 2 6
4 Sherwood, Ashlie Pima High Sc 56.02 53.14 2 5
5 Hill, Kelly Holbrook Hig 59.83 54.50 1 4
6 Gonzales, Elyse Morenci Jr./ 57.96 54.83 1 3
7 Morris, Laney Thatcher Hig 49.98 55.19 2 2
8 McBride, Lauren Benson High 58.22 1 1
9 Carrasco, Alyssa American Lea 54.20 58.42 2
10 Smith, Abigayle Joseph City 1:00.20 59.25 1
11 Galaz, Ashley Douglas High 58.32 59.85 1
-- Bennet, Aurora Morenci Jr./ 56.22 NT 1
-- Rubio, Jessica Douglas High 55.00 NT 2
-- Judd, Kayla St. David 57.84 NT 1
-- Lumpkin, Brynn Bisbee High 47.75 NT 2
-- Bliss, Treyleigh St. David 1:04.05 NT 1
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
===================================================================================
School Seed Finals H# Points
===================================================================================
1 Safford High School 'B' 52.36 1 10
2 Thatcher High School 'A' 52.87 52.45 2 8
3 Pima High School 'A' 51.22 53.29 2 6
4 Douglas High 'A' 52.25 56.79 2 5
5 American Leadership Academy (I 'A' 58.24 57.21 2 4
6 Benson High School 'A' 56.32 59.68 2 3
7 Winslow High School 'A' 58.27 1:04.65 2 2
-- Bisbee High School 'A' 55.19 NT 2
-- Safford High School 'A' 53.90 NT 2
-- Globe High School 'A' NT 1
-- Apache Junction High School 'A' 59.57 NT 1
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
================================================================================
School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Thatcher High School 'A' 4:34.78 4:32.16 10
2 Pima High School 'A' 4:35.09 8
3 Show Low High School 'A' 4:33.70 4:35.76 6
4 Safford High School 'A' 4:40.20 4:47.29 5
5 St. David 'A' 4:47.48 4:49.83 4
6 Benson High School 'A' 4:59.76 5:02.74 3
7 American Leadership Academy (I 'A' 5:04.43 5:04.83 2
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
================================================================================
School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Thatcher High School 'A' 11:28.61 11:05.58 10
2 Show Low High School 'A' 11:03.04 11:07.79 8
3 Holbrook High School 'A' 11:33.92 11:29.88 6
4 Willcox High School 'A' 14:09.70 13:53.49 5
Girls High Jump
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Leyva, Litzy Douglas High 5-01.00 5-02.00 10
2 Abalos, Mia Safford High 5-00.00 5-00.00 8
3 Klump, Sydney St. David 5-00.00 4-10.00 6
4 Mortensen, Jaidyn Safford High 4-10.00 J4-10.00 5
5 Valdez, Jimena Bisbee High 4-06.00 4-08.00 4
6 Lunt, Felicity Thatcher Hig 4-08.00 J4-08.00 3
7 Morales, Yasmin Bisbee High 5-00.00 J4-08.00 2
8 Peterson, Brooklyn Benson High 4-10.00 J4-08.00 1
9 Luinstra, Rubi Bisbee High 4-08.00 4-04.00
10 Pride, Hayden Apache Junct 4-04.00 4-02.00
11 Connor, Brianna American Lea 4-00.00 4-00.00
11 Pride, Allie Apache Junct 4-06.00 4-00.00
11 Hall, Micheala American Lea 4-04.00 4-00.00
11 Hansen, Paxton Globe High S 4-04.00 4-00.00
-- Schmidt, Jessica Pima High Sc NH
-- Smith, Destiny Willcox High NH
-- Sanchez, Kamiaya Alchesay Hig NH
-- Thompson, Ashlyn Thatcher Hig 4-10.00 NH
-- Bryce, Lexie Pima High Sc NH
-- Lopez, Gabby Bisbee High 4-08.00 NH
-- Fugatt, Caprece Winslow High 4-00.00 NH
-- Reed, Kirana Pima High Sc NH
-- Randall, Marissa Show Low Hig NH
Girls Pole Vault
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Mcneil, Melissa Show Low Hig 8-06.00 8-00.00 10
2 Cluff, Riann Show Low Hig 8-00.00 J8-00.00 8
3 Peterson, Brooklyn Benson High 7-00.00 7-06.00 6
4 Barker, Maggie Benson High 6-06.00 J7-06.00 5
5 Rogers, Joy Pima High Sc 6-00.00 J7-06.00 4
6 Barney, Briley Benson High 7-00.00 7-00.00 3
7 Schmidt, Brooke Benson High 6-06.00 2
8 Amaya, Stephanie Douglas High 6-06.00 J6-06.00 1
-- Lumpkin, Brynn Bisbee High 8-09.00 NH
-- Cordova, Alyssa Winslow High 7-00.00 NH
-- Mcbride, Brakelle Safford High 7-06.00 NH
Girls Long Jump
=====================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind Points
=====================================================================================
1 Petersen, Shanda Thatcher Hig 17-02.50 16-02.00 1.1 10
2 Morris, Laney Thatcher Hig 14-09.00 15-08.50 1.7 8
3 Thompson, Maylee Willcox High 14-10.00 15-04.50 1.0 6
4 Thompson, Ashlyn Thatcher Hig 14-05.50 15-04.00 0.9 5
5 Hall, Micheala American Lea 15-07.00 15-01.00 0.2 3.5
5 Lunt, Felicity Thatcher Hig 14-10.50 15-01.00 1.2 3.5
7 Hawkins, Sadie Duncan High 14-11.00 1.0 2
8 Leyva, Litzy Douglas High 14-07.50 14-10.00 1.1 1
9 Schilling, Kasiah Safford High 15-02.00 14-07.50 0.3
10 Peterson, Brooklyn Benson High 11-08.00 14-01.00 1.2
10 Foote, Samantha Safford High 14-03.00 14-01.00 1.2
12 Morales, Yasmin Bisbee High 14-10.00 13-10.00 0.2
13 Jimmie, Caitlin Winslow High 12-08.00 13-09.00 0.8
14 Torrez, Vanecia Douglas High 12-10.00 13-08.50 1.3
15 Riggs, Karissa Willcox High 11-10.00 13-05.00 0.4
16 Mattice, Kyli Pima High Sc 13-03.50 1.2
17 Cahueque, Monserrat Show Low Hig 12-09.25 13-01.00 0.9
18 Cannady, Lanyah Benson High 13-05.00 12-11.00 0.2
19 Vega, Anna Willcox High 13-05.00 12-09.50 0.7
20 Marin, Lydia Safford High 14-04.00 12-06.50 0.3
21 Bliss, Treyleigh St. David 12-04.00 12-04.50 1.0
22 Fuson, Ashley Winslow High 11-03.00 11-09.50 0.5
23 Wilson, Siarra Benson High 10-11.00 11-07.00 0.7
24 Shellenberger, Taylor Show Low Hig 10-09.50 11-05.00 1.0
25 Baca, Emily Winslow High 12-02.00 11-00.00 1.2
26 Lerblance, Liliane Benson High 10-10.50 10-08.00 1.5
27 Westover, Lana Winslow High 10-05.50 10-06.00 0.9
28 Amaya, Stephanie Douglas High 12-06.00 10-04.00 0.8
29 Hansen, Paxton Globe High S 11-00.00 9-10.00 1.1
-- Vega, Regina Willcox High 10-02.00 ND NWI
-- Maloy, Kami American Lea ND NWI
-- Sumner, Rachel Duncan High ND NWI
-- Bryce, Lexie Pima High Sc ND NWI
-- Anderson, Ciara Apache Junct ND NWI
-- Rustin, Chasity Alchesay Hig ND NWI
Girls Triple Jump
=====================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind Points
=====================================================================================
1 Morris, Laney Thatcher Hig 32-11.00 35-05.00 0.9 10
2 Leyva, Litzy Douglas High 32-10.00 33-02.00 0.2 8
3 Thompson, Ashlyn Thatcher Hig 32-00.50 33-00.00 1.2 6
4 Petersen, Shanda Thatcher Hig 35-04.25 J33-00.00 +0.0 5
5 Foote, Samantha Safford High 30-04.00 31-04.00 0.2 4
6 Cluff, Riann Show Low Hig 30-10.75 31-03.50 0.4 3
7 Nicholas, Haley Thatcher Hig 29-11.00 31-03.00 0.5 2
8 Marin, Lydia Safford High 29-06.00 30-00.00 +0.0 1
9 Nelson, Kali Pima High Sc 29-01.00 29-05.00 0.4
10 Mortensen, Jaidyn Safford High 28-03.00 29-03.50 1.1
11 Peterson, Brooklyn Benson High 27-03.00 29-02.00 0.4
12 Torrez, Vanecia Douglas High 26-07.00 29-01.00 0.5
13 Mattice, Kyli Pima High Sc 28-08.00 1.1
14 Oddonetto, Taylor Globe High S 26-00.00 27-07.00 0.9
14 Pride, Hayden Apache Junct 28-07.00 27-07.00 0.6
16 Amaya, Stephanie Douglas High 24-10.00 26-09.50 1.3
17 Vega, Anna Willcox High 27-09.00 25-11.00 1.2
-- Easton, Jordan American Lea ND NWI
-- Conti, Sofia American Lea ND NWI
-- Haymon, Joya American Lea ND NWI
-- Fugatt, Caprece Winslow High 23-08.00 ND NWI
Girls Shot Put
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Rios, Jasmyn Safford High 36-04.50 35-02.00 10
2 Jones, Sydney Thatcher Hig 34-10.25 35-01.00 8
3 Parades, Shea Show Low Hig 32-00.00 33-07.00 6
4 Irish, Samanth Globe High S 32-04.00 32-11.00 5
5 Jorgensen, Mikaela Thatcher Hig 33-10.00 32-08.00 4
6 Jennings, Ally Benson High 31-09.00 30-05.00 3
7 Jones, Alana St. David 29-02.00 2
8 Varela, Cyndel Thatcher Hig 30-06.00 29-00.00 1
9 Kalk, Leia Winslow High 26-01.00 28-04.00
10 Tucker, Maleah American Lea 28-00.00
11 Luinstra, Jade Bisbee High 28-10.00 27-05.00
12 Heap, Dakota San Simon Hi 28-06.00 27-04.00
13 Fairchild, Hannah Safford High 28-09.00 27-01.00
14 Young, Emma Round Valley 29-09.75 27-00.00
15 Hall, Sadie Show Low Hig 26-06.50 26-10.00
16 Whiting, Haley American Lea 28-05.00 26-00.00
16 Stock, Cora Show Low Hig 24-05.00 26-00.00
18 Shumway, Jocelyn Winslow High 25-02.00 25-02.00
19 Peterson, Jenna Benson High 27-04.00 25-00.00
20 Smith, Destiny Willcox High 25-06.00 24-07.00
21 Nez, Terryuna Holbrook Hig 19-00.00 24-05.00
22 Burk, Kandalyn Round Valley 25-07.00 24-00.00
23 Key, Kadence Globe High S 22-06.00 23-06.00
24 Aguilar, Itzel Douglas High 21-08.00 23-00.00
25 Geier, Hannah Winslow High 21-05.00 22-10.00
26 Footracer, Shandelaria Holbrook Hig 22-01.50 22-08.00
26 Lester, Ilona Safford High 24-04.50 22-08.00
28 Anderson, Ciara Apache Junct 21-09.00
29 Heward, Sarya Joseph City 20-04.50 20-03.00
30 Logan, Abrielle Pima High Sc 20-00.00
31 Young, Keola Alchesay Hig 18-10.00 17-06.00
32 Fredrickson, Emmalee Douglas High 15-09.00 17-05.00
33 Lara, Cathy Morenci Jr./ 18-03.00 15-10.00
34 Orosco, Sierra Globe High S 16-05.00 15-01.00
-- Yazzie, Tylila Alchesay Hig ND
-- Heesaker, Brianna Safford High 23-04.00 ND
-- Kindelay, Dionna Alchesay Hig 24-04.50 ND
-- Guitierrez, Gabriela Globe High S 26-08.00 ND
-- Halbert, Callysta Globe High S 25-06.00 ND
-- Lopez, Elyna Winslow High ND
-- Massey, Yvette Globe High S ND
-- Larson, Brandi Willcox High ND
Girls Discus Throw
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Parades, Shea Show Low Hig 106-06 107-04 10
2 Jones, Sydney Thatcher Hig 98-11 102-09 8
3 Jorgensen, Mikaela Thatcher Hig 98-08 95-07 6
4 Jennings, Ally Benson High 87-01 92-09 5
5 Kalk, Leia Winslow High 87-06 90-09 3.5
5 Young, Emma Round Valley 100-05 90-09 3.5
7 Rios, Jasmyn Safford High 83-00 90-05 2
8 Fairchild, Hannah Safford High 76-09 87-03 0.5
8 Varela, Cyndel Thatcher Hig 89-07 87-03 0.5
10 Tucker, Maleah American Lea 87-00 85-07
11 Peterson, Jenna Benson High 73-06 80-04
12 Luinstra, Jade Bisbee High 74-11 78-06
13 Nicholas, Haley Thatcher Hig 73-05 77-05
14 Irish, Samanth Globe High S 77-02 76-02
15 Jones, Alana St. David 75-02
16 Hall, Sadie Show Low Hig 70-00 71-03
17 Key, Kadence Globe High S 63-05 66-04
18 Aguilar, Itzel Douglas High 67-00 65-09
19 Geier, Hannah Winslow High 64-04 64-00
20 Stock, Cora Show Low Hig 67-11 62-09
21 Burk, Kandalyn Round Valley 60-00 61-09
22 Schilling, Kasiah Safford High 80-00 60-04
23 Nez, Terryuna Holbrook Hig 54-08 59-01
24 Riggs, Karissa Willcox High 58-01 57-11
25 Palmer, Kayla St. Augustin 57-01 56-07
26 Kalk, Kailyn Winslow High 57-09 54-11
27 Footracer, Shandelaria Holbrook Hig 47-01 54-08
28 Heward, Sarya Joseph City 55-08 52-11
29 Orosco, Sierra Globe High S 55-04 52-01
30 Anderson, Ciara Apache Junct 51-06
31 Logan, Abrielle Pima High Sc 49-11
32 Young, Keola Alchesay Hig 39-06 49-08
33 Smith, Destiny Willcox High 50-04 47-09
34 Fredrickson, Emmalee Douglas High 46-05 46-04
35 Schmidt, Jessica Pima High Sc 45-09
-- Yazzie, Tylila Alchesay Hig ND
-- Heesaker, Brianna Safford High 58-10 ND
-- Kindelay, Dionna Alchesay Hig 49-03 ND
-- Guitierrez, Gabriela Globe High S 81-11 ND
-- Halbert, Callysta Globe High S ND
-- Lopez, Elyna Winslow High 60-00 ND
-- Massey, Yvette Globe High S ND
-- Lara, Cathy Morenci Jr./ 41-11 ND
-- Larson, Brandi Willcox High ND
Girls Javelin Throw
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Pace, Aubrey Thatcher Hig 88-01 100-00 10
2 Klump, Sydney St. David 97-05 8
3 Nicholas, Marleigh Thatcher Hig 92-03 96-04 6
4 LaDuron, Jessica Apache Junct 93-08 5
5 Abalos, Mia Safford High 91-03 84-02 4
6 Jennings, Ally Benson High 80-05 2.5
6 Jacquez, Anissa St. David 80-05 2.5
8 Nicholas, Haley Thatcher Hig 83-01 79-03 1
9 Heap, Dakota San Simon Hi 72-05
10 Schilling, Ashlyn Safford High 72-01
11 Judd, Kayla St. David 71-06
12 Foote, Samantha Safford High 80-00 69-08
13 Nelson, Kali Pima High Sc 68-11
14 Rios, Jasmyn Safford High 66-00
15 Pride, Hayden Apache Junct 65-06
16 Lee, Kaiola Alchesay Hig 62-07
17 Young, Keola Alchesay Hig 60-08
18 Burk, Kandalyn Round Valley 60-07
19 Zegarra, Valeria Morenci Jr./ 60-00 58-00
20 Kalk, Kailyn Winslow High 57-10
21 Wagner, Maggie Round Valley 50-03
22 Wiltbank, Ella Pima High Sc 48-06
23 Anderson, Ciara Apache Junct 47-00
24 O'Connell, Kellee Thatcher Hig 78-01 46-10
25 Peterson, Jenna Benson High 44-11
26 Marquez, Rya Winslow High 43-06
27 Carrell, Auri Winslow High 43-00
28 Logan, Abrielle Pima High Sc 41-07
29 Lara, Cathy Morenci Jr./ 40-11
30 Aguilar, Itzel Douglas High 42-05 35-08
31 Fredrickson, Emmalee Douglas High 44-05 27-08
-- Yazzie, Tylila Alchesay Hig ND
-- Larson, Brandi Willcox High ND
-- Lopez, Elyna Winslow High ND
-- Salazar, Bella Round Valley ND
-- Kindelay, Dionna Alchesay Hig ND
Boys 100 Meter Dash
========================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H# Points
========================================================================================
1 Gribble, Geoffrey Bisbee High 11.11 11.27 0.5 8 10
2 Briggs, Dimitri Morenci Jr./ 11.66 11.75 0.5 8 8
3 Vozza, Donivan Morenci Jr./ 11.82 11.76 0.5 8 6
4 Bowling, Devin Benson High 11.94 11.84 +0.0 7 5
5 Garcia, Jered Globe High S 11.55 12.02 0.5 8 4
6 Webb, Lucas Show Low Hig 11.99 12.08 +0.0 7 2.5
6 Kelsey, Jaylen Apache Junct 12.09 12.08 +0.0 7 2.5
8 Johnson, Micah Winslow High 11.97 12.10 +0.0 7 1
9 Jones, Kyle Holbrook Hig 11.91 12.14 +0.0 7
10 Kartchner, Dallin Pima High Sc 12.09 12.15 +0.0 7
11 Murguia, Emilio St. Augustin 12.08 12.24 +0.0 7
12 Bingham, Nolan Thatcher Hig 12.84 12.36 0.9 5
13 Valenzuela-Nogales, Benj Apache Junct 12.38 +0.0 1
14 Cluff, Liam Benson High 12.78 12.45 0.9 5
15 Enriquez, Brendan Morenci Jr./ 12.09 12.48 1.2 6
16 Kinnison, Ryker Safford High 12.34 12.49 1.2 6
17 Johnston, Alexander Thatcher Hig 13.03 12.52 +0.0 4
18 Taylor, Elijah American Lea 12.24 12.54 1.2 6
19 Youbengue, Danny Catalina Mag 11.90 12.55 0.5 8
20 Martinez, Christian Douglas High 11.69 12.59 0.5 8
21 Savoie, Isaiah Apache Junct 12.53 12.63 1.2 6
22 Franko, Aydin Apache Junct 12.71 12.64 0.9 5
23 Dixon, Payton St. David 12.73 0.4 2
24 Adams, Dalton Apache Junct 12.99 12.75 +0.0 4
25 Mangum, Joshua Thatcher Hig 12.80 12.76 0.9 5
26 Aker, Dylan Morenci Jr./ 12.64 12.88 1.2 6
27 Cambridge, Joaquin Show Low Hig 12.93 12.99 +0.0 4
28 Clanton, Carlos American Lea 13.04 13.02 +0.0 4
28 Smith, Will Valley Union 13.15 13.02 +0.0 4
30 Torres, Alexis Benson High 12.71 13.04 1.2 6
30 Clement, Nathaniel Willcox High 13.31 13.04 1.4 3
30 Fletcher, Mastin Apache Junct 12.98 13.04 +0.0 4
33 Didion, Cody St. David 12.87 13.05 0.9 5
34 Perkins, Bryson Show Low Hig 12.84 13.09 0.9 5
35 Warren, Justin Show Low Hig 13.19 13.11 +0.0 4
36 Munoz, Richard Douglas High 11.90 13.19 0.5 8
37 Smith, Kyle Holbrook Hig 12.78 13.21 0.9 5
38 Hansen, Caden Globe High S 12.30 13.23 1.2 6
39 Lugo, Chance Winslow High 13.24 13.26 +0.0 4
40 Hernandez, Chase Thatcher Hig 13.29 13.30 1.4 3
41 Baker, Tim Globe High S 13.43 13.32 1.4 3
42 Sevey, Enoch American Lea 12.75 13.46 0.9 5
43 Hernandez, Alexis Willcox High 13.95 13.66 1.4 3
44 Becenti, Nyles Holbrook Hig 13.45 13.68 1.4 3
45 Verdugo, Marco Benson High 13.67 13.76 1.4 3
45 Zimmerman, Derik St. Augustin 13.40 13.76 1.4 3
47 Berumen, Pedro Douglas High 11.56 13.84 0.5 8
48 Nzabakiza, Merci Catalina Mag 13.91 +0.0 1
49 Cox, Keagan Apache Junct 13.99 +0.0 1
49 Almustafa, Mahmoud Catalina Mag 13.99 0.4 2
51 Lewis, Zach Tombstone Hi 13.66 14.04 1.4 3
52 Alley, Ayao Catalina Mag 14.34 +0.0 1
53 Barker, Camdyn St. David 14.20 14.36 0.4 2
54 Despain, Ty Winslow High 14.64 14.87 0.4 2
55 Reed, Landis Alchesay Hig 14.46 14.90 0.4 2
56 Rios, Osbaldo Julian St. Augustin 15.01 0.4 2
-- Wirbeleit, Paul Joseph City NT +0.0 1
-- Chittenden, Matthew Winslow High 11.94 NT +0.0 7
-- Kindelay, Isaiah Alchesay Hig NT 0.4 2
-- Toledo, Talon American Lea NT +0.0 1
-- Garza, Jt Willcox High 13.96 NT 0.4 2
-- Goodman, Jacob St. David 12.49 NT 1.2 6
Boys 200 Meter Dash
========================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H# Points
========================================================================================
1 Gribble, Geoffrey Bisbee High 22.66 22.57 0.5 8 10
2 Blair, Kaleb Pima High Sc 23.85 23.50 0.5 8 8
3 Shupe, Slade Thatcher Hig 24.93 23.72 2.1 7 6
4 Jones, Kyle Holbrook Hig 24.55 23.89 0.5 8 5
5 Bowling, Devin Benson High 24.09 1.2 1 4
6 Vozza, Donivan Morenci Jr./ 24.73 24.20 2.1 7 3
7 Webb, Lucas Show Low Hig 24.11 24.37 0.5 8 2
8 Meunier, Gabriel Winslow High 23.29 24.50 0.5 8 1
9 Serrano, Cj Show Low Hig 24.65 24.51 0.5 8
10 Kelsey, Jaylen Apache Junct 25.15 24.62 2.1 7
11 Romero, Emilio St. Augustin 28.75 25.15 1.3 3
12 Cordova, Izaiah Winslow High 24.95 25.22 2.1 7
13 Ashby, Austen Pima High Sc 25.61 25.26 1.9 6
14 Garcia, Jered Globe High S 25.55 25.28 1.9 6
14 Pack, Joshua Holbrook Hig 25.35 25.28 2.1 7
16 Jackson, Aiden American Lea 25.34 0.9 2
17 Curnutte, Nick Winslow High 25.36 25.44 2.1 7
18 Bryce, Mason Thatcher Hig 24.94 25.51 2.1 7
19 Kinnison, Ryker Safford High 25.43 25.58 1.9 6
20 Taylor, Elijah American Lea 25.63 0.9 2
21 Larsen, Bryan Winslow High 25.04 25.79 2.1 7
22 Carrafa, Matteo St. David 25.82 25.97 0.9 5
23 Pena, Cody Valley Union 26.14 1.2 1
24 Gilbreth, Kolby Valley Union 26.88 26.19 0.6 4
24 Mangum, Joshua Thatcher Hig 25.44 26.19 1.9 6
26 Didion, Cody St. David 26.23 0.9 2
27 Clanton, Carlos American Lea 26.00 26.32 0.9 5
28 Smith, Kyle Holbrook Hig 27.73 26.43 0.6 4
29 Perkins, Bryson Show Low Hig 25.59 26.48 1.9 6
30 England, Brody Benson High 26.54 26.55 0.9 5
31 Altop, Jacob Show Low Hig 26.81 26.58 0.9 5
32 Clement, Nathaniel Willcox High 26.80 26.62 0.9 5
33 Verdugo, Marco Benson High 27.79 26.73 0.6 4
34 Story, Jonah Thatcher Hig 26.49 26.96 0.9 5
35 Munoz, Richard Douglas High 27.23 27.20 0.6 4
36 Cornwell, Gavin Apache Junct 27.45 1.2 1
37 Flake, Chansler Joseph City 28.66 27.49 1.3 3
38 Becenti, Nyles Holbrook Hig 27.55 27.53 0.6 4
39 Souadia, Arno Catalina Mag 27.55 0.9 2
40 Zimmerman, Derik St. Augustin 28.23 28.12 0.6 4
41 Ball, Bradley Apache Junct 29.17 28.92 1.3 3
42 Barker, Camdyn St. David 29.85 30.02 1.3 3
43 Nzabakiza, Merci Catalina Mag 30.66 1.2 1
44 Hernandez, Dakota Douglas High 28.75 31.23 1.3 3
45 Rios, Osbaldo Julian St. Augustin 32.43 1.2 1
46 Westover, Austin Joseph City 33.18 1.2 1
47 Moler, Myron Valley Union 34.22 1.2 1
-- Garza, Jt Willcox High NT 0.9 2
-- Valenzuela-Nogales, Benj Apache Junct 25.60 NT 1.9 6
-- Garcia, Keon Alchesay Hig 29.61 NT 1.3 3
-- Alley, Ayao Catalina Mag NT 1.2 1
-- Flake, Dominik Joseph City 33.70 NT 0.9 2
-- Enriquez, Brendan Morenci Jr./ 24.62 NT 0.5 8
-- Wirbeleit, Paul Joseph City 27.12 NT 0.6 4
-- Youbengue, Danny Catalina Mag 24.50 NT 0.5 8
-- Lewis, Zach Tombstone Hi 29.35 NT 1.3 3
-- Rivera, Francisco Willcox High NT 0.9 2
-- Hernandez, Jose Douglas High 26.35 NT 0.9 5
-- Reed, Landis Alchesay Hig 30.76 NT 0.9 2
-- Retana, Anthony Willcox High 28.27 NT 1.3 3
-- Toledo, Talon American Lea 26.45 NT 0.9 5
-- Torres, Alexis Benson High 25.38 NT 1.9 6
-- Hathaway, Daniel Valley Union 27.90 NT 0.6 4
-- Goodman, Jacob St. David 25.41 NT 1.9 6
Boys 400 Meter Dash
===================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
===================================================================================
1 Shupe, Slade Thatcher Hig 51.66 50.78 7 10
2 Webb, Jacob Show Low Hig 52.76 54.22 7 8
3 Gribble, Geoffrey Bisbee High 52.30 54.27 7 6
4 Pack, Joshua Holbrook Hig 54.36 54.62 7 5
5 Bryce, Mason Thatcher Hig 53.82 54.72 7 4
6 Jones, Kyle Holbrook Hig 55.31 55.22 7 3
7 Meunier, Gabriel Winslow High 53.73 55.42 7 2
8 Serrano, Cj Show Low Hig 56.45 55.67 6 1
9 Haller, Dean Thatcher Hig 55.96 55.78 6
10 Curnutte, Nick Winslow High 55.59 55.96 6
11 Taylor, Elijah American Lea 1:03.34 56.13 4
12 Clement, Nathaniel Willcox High 59.05 57.05 4
13 Hartnett, Avery Winslow High 56.04 57.07 6
14 Burton, Carlos St. Augustin 56.09 57.46 6
15 Garcia, Jered Globe High S 55.40 57.70 6
16 Dixon, Payton St. David 58.44 57.83 5
17 Carrafa, Matteo St. David 57.50 58.25 5
18 Altop, Jacob Show Low Hig 58.98 58.82 5
19 Hall, Mason Show Low Hig 1:02.07 59.06 4
20 Edwards, Preston Holbrook Hig 58.27 59.53 5
21 Youbengue, Danny Catalina Mag 53.98 59.66 7
22 Palmer, Quinten Tombstone Hi 59.00 1:00.13 4
23 Long, Cody American Lea 1:00.41 1
24 McCoy, Jeremy Tombstone Hi 58.03 1:00.53 5
25 Rhoton, Cooper Thatcher Hig 56.96 1:00.62 6
26 Napier, Blake Pima High Sc 1:00.73 1
27 Foy, Max Winslow High 59.14 1:01.10 4
28 England, Brody Benson High 58.61 1:01.14 5
29 Myatt, Aaric Benson High 59.30 1:01.59 4
30 Flake, Chansler Joseph City 1:04.10 1:01.90 4
31 Souadia, Arno Catalina Mag 1:02.37 1
32 Palma, Sergio St. Augustin 56.72 1:02.92 6
33 Cornwell, Gavin Apache Junct 1:04.36 2
34 Pease, Jacob American Lea 1:05.55 1:04.42 3
35 Moreno, Jean Catalina Mag 1:05.10 1
36 Baker, Tim Globe High S 1:05.50 1:05.19 3
37 Hernandez, Alexis Willcox High 1:05.76 1:05.41 3
38 Nez, Reid Holbrook Hig 1:05.46 2
39 Skinner, Carter Morenci Jr./ 1:05.66 1:07.66 3
40 Orrantia, Joseph Apache Junct 1:09.88 1:10.22 2
41 Ball, Bradley Apache Junct 1:06.61 1:11.53 3
42 Hernandez, Dakota Douglas High 1:10.00 1:12.37 2
43 Langenbach, Zane Apache Junct 1:13.44 1:12.45 2
-- Wirbeleit, Paul Joseph City 58.68 NT 5
-- Cordova, Kaleb Safford High 1:04.62 NT 3
-- Akers, Joseph Benson High NT 2
-- Berumen, Pedro Douglas High 56.98 NT 5
-- Reed, Landis Alchesay Hig 1:12.43 NT 2
-- Garcia, Keon Alchesay Hig 1:05.67 NT 3
-- Rivera, Francisco Willcox High NT 2
-- Sevey, Enoch American Lea 1:05.45 NT 3
-- Kindelay, Isaiah Alchesay Hig 59.99 NT 4
Boys 800 Meter Run
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Rojas, Joby Thatcher Hig 2:07.91 2:10.16 10
2 Haller, Dean Thatcher Hig 2:09.93 2:10.96 8
3 Perkins, Layne Show Low Hig 2:11.61 2:12.30 6
4 Whiting, Colby American Lea 2:11.85 2:12.90 5
5 Burton, Carlos St. Augustin 2:10.53 2:15.50 4
6 Clark, Damien Holbrook Hig 2:07.24 2:18.23 3
7 Edwards, Preston Holbrook Hig 2:20.89 2
8 Akers, Joseph Benson High 2:15.56 2:21.62 1
9 Izazaga, Ulisses Willcox High 2:19.34 2:21.74
10 Machnow, Tore Catalina Mag 2:24.23 2:23.81
11 Begay, Ivin Show Low Hig 2:23.43 2:24.67
12 Vigil-Nelson, Brayden Apache Junct 2:26.83 2:26.23
13 Barton, Leon Winslow High 2:26.01 2:26.92
14 Hatch, Bronson Safford High 2:28.68 2:27.30
15 Parker, Paul St. David 2:23.32 2:27.49
16 Hall, Mason Show Low Hig 2:29.16
17 Rosentreter, Crea Apache Junct 2:39.80 2:29.20
18 Schmidt, Aiden American Lea 2:42.12 2:30.94
19 Bates, Zach Show Low Hig 2:23.13 2:31.19
20 Myatt, Aaric Benson High 2:31.32
21 Greenlee, Aian Tombstone Hi 2:24.52 2:35.67
22 Nez, Kenneth Holbrook Hig 2:35.97
23 Valenzuela, Juan Douglas High 2:47.43 2:37.19
24 Palma, Sergio St. Augustin 2:13.37 2:37.37
25 Gonzales, Andrew American Lea 2:39.70 2:37.47
26 Butterfield, Gavin Alchesay Hig 2:28.09 2:41.38
27 Piro, Anthony Tombstone Hi 2:41.52
28 Satter, Trey Globe High S 2:35.29 2:41.74
29 Bryce, Joey Pima High Sc 2:43.12
30 Moore, Mark Tombstone Hi 2:39.86 2:45.07
31 Rivera, Isaac Douglas High 2:43.94 2:45.84
32 Orrantia, Joseph Apache Junct 2:49.17
33 Stanworth, Rylin American Lea 3:00.12 2:49.94
34 Knotts, Jhi David Apache Junct 2:53.32
35 Pollock, Carter Globe High S 2:55.06
36 Hogan, Samuel Globe High S 3:11.20 2:55.16
37 Reed, Landis Alchesay Hig 2:56.37 2:56.65
38 Adams, Jacob Apache Junct 2:48.02 2:57.94
39 Miller, Peter Joseph City 3:07.04 3:04.35
-- Upton, Kakoa Alchesay Hig 2:28.45 NT
-- Heap, Rafe San Simon Hi 2:23.91 NT
-- Mize, Devon Tombstone Hi 2:33.16 NT
-- Flake, Chansler Joseph City 2:32.37 NT
-- Garza, Jt Willcox High NT
-- Neat, Samuel Joseph City 2:11.40 NT
-- Quintana, Luis Holbrook Hig 2:23.39 NT
-- Montierith, Zach Safford High 2:29.69 NT
Boys 1600 Meter Run
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Neat, Samuel Joseph City 4:43.30 4:43.89 10
2 Rojas, Joby Thatcher Hig 4:48.07 4:44.25 8
3 Burton, Carlos St. Augustin 5:03.10 4:56.01 6
4 Akers, Joseph Benson High 5:17.58 4:57.25 5
5 Loya, Ramon Bisbee High 5:07.21 4:57.63 4
6 Hilton, Kaden American Lea 5:02.91 5:01.38 3
7 Bushman, Bryce Joseph City 5:05.59 5:09.69 2
8 Clark, Damien Holbrook Hig 5:03.54 5:09.71 1
9 Machnow, Tore Catalina Mag 5:26.90 5:13.11
10 Bates, Zach Show Low Hig 5:09.46 5:13.96
11 Jasso, Keaton Morenci Jr./ 5:13.30 5:15.25
12 Charley, Kailar Winslow High 5:14.50 5:22.29
13 Nez, Kenneth Holbrook Hig 5:21.63 5:22.43
14 Vigil-Nelson, Brayden Apache Junct 5:29.39 5:23.91
15 Clement, Nathaniel Willcox High 5:25.07 5:23.94
16 Myatt, Aaric Benson High 5:25.04
17 Bryce, Joey Pima High Sc 5:25.12
18 Jones, Cannon American Lea 5:35.00 5:30.99
19 Gallegoss, Fernando Bisbee High 5:32.11
20 Greenlee, Aian Tombstone Hi 5:33.20
21 Moreno, Jesus Bisbee High 5:49.92 5:33.26
22 Montierith, Zach Safford High 5:44.18 5:35.99
23 Hatch, Bronson Safford High 5:29.93 5:36.04
24 Barron, Max Thatcher Hig 5:40.79 5:36.50
25 Schmidt, Elijah St. David 5:31.18 5:37.65
26 Tinney, Chris Tombstone Hi 5:44.10 5:39.89
27 Pulido, Jose Bisbee High 5:56.68 5:42.51
28 Begay, Ivin Show Low Hig 5:34.20 5:43.13
29 Piro, Anthony Tombstone Hi 5:43.19 5:45.13
30 Kalat, Nate Show Low Hig 5:38.18 5:45.94
31 Coochwikvia, Jace Winslow High 5:46.77
32 Attakai, Damon Holbrook Hig 5:30.00 5:47.14
33 Rosentreter, Crea Apache Junct 5:56.43 5:47.71
34 Aguallo, Conrad Morenci Jr./ 5:48.02
35 Hooper, Brady Morenci Jr./ 5:41.39 5:57.32
36 Elias, Roberto Douglas High 6:23.00 5:57.46
37 Billy, Damian Morenci Jr./ 5:44.94 5:59.79
38 Chlarson, Wyatt American Lea 5:45.00 6:00.64
39 Butterfield, Gavin Alchesay Hig 5:47.56 6:02.05
40 Moore, Mark Tombstone Hi 5:44.32 6:03.34
41 Satter, Trey Globe High S 5:53.20 6:09.73
42 Upton, Kakoa Alchesay Hig 6:03.43 6:09.91
43 Mousie, Nathaniel Show Low Hig 6:11.76
44 Attakai, Tristen Holbrook Hig 5:52.33 6:12.84
45 Smouse, Callin Thatcher Hig 6:06.99 6:20.56
46 Magby, Julius Safford High 6:25.52
47 Edgerton, Jackson American Lea 5:28.06 6:29.74
48 Hogan, Samuel Globe High S 6:18.55 6:31.62
49 Miller, Peter Joseph City 6:26.23 6:36.95
50 Knotts, Jhi David Apache Junct 6:45.63
51 Hernandez, Ramon Douglas High 7:08.00 7:05.31
52 Joe, Ethan Alchesay Hig 5:52.44 7:55.79
-- Thomas, Mauricio Winslow High 5:28.73 NT
-- Heap, Rafe San Simon Hi 5:26.47 NT
-- Mize, Devon Tombstone Hi 5:44.58 NT
-- Dickson, Austin Winslow High 5:48.54 NT
Boys 3200 Meter Run
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Loya, Ramon Bisbee High 11:17.76 10
2 Charley, Kailar Winslow High 11:27.48 8
3 Edgerton, Caden American Lea 11:13.88 11:34.08 6
4 Attakai, Damon Holbrook Hig 11:17.77 11:40.66 5
5 Kendall, Adrien American Lea 13:20.40 12:10.70 4
6 Bates, Zach Show Low Hig 10:48.33 12:12.36 3
7 Tinney, Chris Tombstone Hi 11:23.63 12:14.24 2
8 Moffat, Dalton American Lea 12:32.94 12:24.95 0.5
8 Jones, Cannon American Lea 12:11.44 12:24.95 0.5
10 Coochwikvia, Jace Winslow High 12:26.63
11 Albert, Justin Winslow High 12:31.10
12 Gallegoss, Fernando Bisbee High 12:17.81 12:40.72
13 Kalat, Nate Show Low Hig 12:22.05 12:45.85
14 Pulido, Jose Bisbee High 12:46.62
15 Montierith, Zach Safford High 12:42.32 13:07.34
16 David, Loren Holbrook Hig 13:44.92
17 Magby, Julius Safford High 14:03.70 14:50.00
-- Upton, Kakoa Alchesay Hig NT
-- Piro, Anthony Tombstone Hi 11:35.21 NT
-- Thomas, Mauricio Winslow High 12:46.43 NT
-- Moreno, Jesus Bisbee High 11:33.40 NT
-- Neat, Samuel Joseph City 10:56.36 NT
-- Billy, Damian Morenci Jr./ 12:25.34 NT
-- Butterfield, Gavin Alchesay Hig NT
-- Attakai, Tristen Holbrook Hig NT
-- Barron, Max Thatcher Hig 12:00.00 NT
-- Jasso, Keaton Morenci Jr./ 11:48.77 NT
-- Joe, Ethan Alchesay Hig NT
-- Hatch, Bronson Safford High 11:32.83 NT
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
========================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H# Points
========================================================================================
1 Brown, Brody Pima High Sc 17.56 16.79 +0.0 2 10
2 Francione, Ryan Benson High 17.39 17.12 +0.0 2 8
3 Teso, David Benson High 17.66 1.4 1 6
4 Cluff, Liam Benson High 18.19 17.77 +0.0 2 5
5 Macario, Nathan Safford High 17.30 18.18 +0.0 2 4
6 Green, Jesse Thatcher Hig 18.35 18.96 +0.0 2 3
7 Long, Cody American Lea 21.05 19.08 1.4 1 2
8 Baldwin, Caleb Safford High 19.77 19.47 +0.0 2 1
9 Sanborn, Bridger Willcox High 21.14 20.52 1.4 1
10 Ruiz, Andres Douglas High 21.68 21.11 1.4 1
11 Baker, Tim Globe High S 23.68 21.64 1.4 1
12 Chavez, Kalvin Douglas High 22.37 23.00 1.4 1
13 Hernandez, Jose Douglas High 22.87 25.56 1.4 1
-- Chacara, Jonathan Bisbee High 19.00 NT +0.0 2
-- Judd, Zac St. David 20.47 NT +0.0 2
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
===================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
===================================================================================
1 Brown, Brody Pima High Sc 43.05 44.39 3 10
2 Green, Jesse Thatcher Hig 45.99 45.69 3 8
3 Francione, Ryan Benson High 47.89 47.43 3 6
4 Aker, Dylan Morenci Jr./ 48.12 48.40 3 5
5 Bushman, Bryce Joseph City 50.80 48.60 2 4
6 Webb, Lucas Show Low Hig 48.35 50.00 3 3
7 Baldwin, Caleb Safford High 49.52 50.08 3 2
8 Long, Cody American Lea 49.59 51.43 3 1
9 Ruiz, Andres Douglas High 50.92 51.52 2
10 Sanborn, Bridger Willcox High 53.69 53.18 2
11 Altop, Jacob Show Low Hig 57.43 53.47 2
12 Chavez, Kalvin Douglas High 1:00.40 57.71 2
13 Long, Maxwell Show Low Hig 57.42 58.37 2
14 Warren, Justin Show Low Hig 57.41 58.39 2
15 Hernandez, Jose Douglas High 59.49 58.83 2
16 Almustafa, Mahmoud Catalina Mag 1:01.51 1
17 Westover, Austin Joseph City 1:04.52 1
-- Souadia, Arno Catalina Mag NT 1
-- Macario, Nathan Safford High 46.31 NT 3
-- Judd, Zac St. David NT 1
-- Richardson, Koy St. David NT 1
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
===================================================================================
School Seed Finals H# Points
===================================================================================
1 Pima High School 'A' 47.85 45.35 1 10
2 Morenci Jr./Sr. High School 'A' 45.54 45.37 2 8
3 Apache Junction High School 'A' 47.34 46.98 2 6
4 Show Low High School 'A' 46.62 47.02 2 5
5 Thatcher High School 'A' 53.24 47.43 1 4
6 Benson High School 'A' 47.81 47.91 2 3
7 American Leadership Academy (I 'A' 54.93 49.33 1 2
8 Apache Junction High School 'B' 47.34 51.13 2 1
9 Douglas High 'A' 47.25 51.31 2
10 Valley Union High School 'A' 50.97 51.54 1
-- Safford High School 'A' 46.70 NT 2
-- Winslow High School 'A' 46.08 DQ 2
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
===================================================================================
School Seed Finals H# Points
===================================================================================
1 Thatcher High School 'A' 3:40.35 3:40.17 3 10
2 Show Low High School 'A' 3:43.06 3:43.94 3 8
3 Morenci Jr./Sr. High School 'A' 3:48.86 3:48.60 3 6
4 Winslow High School 'A' 3:43.94 3:51.70 3 5
5 St. Augustine Catholic High Sc 'A' 4:08.57 2 4
6 Tombstone High School 'A' 4:06.11 4:08.97 3 3
7 St. David 'A' 4:10.82 4:10.89 2 2
8 American Leadership Academy (I 'A' 4:17.25 4:11.32 2 1
9 Safford High School 'A' 3:50.70 4:13.15 3
10 Apache Junction High School 'A' 4:24.66 4:24.24 2
11 Tombstone High School 'B' 4:24.00 4:37.98 2
-- Safford High School 'B' NT 1
-- Holbrook High School 'A' 3:58.53 NT 3
-- Pima High School 'A' NT 1
-- Safford High School 'C' NT 1
-- Douglas High 'A' 3:59.25 NT 3
-- Joseph City High School 'A' 4:24.76 NT 2
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
================================================================================
School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Thatcher High School 'A' 8:56.75 8:37.90 10
2 Holbrook High School 'A' 8:58.12 8:49.88 8
3 Show Low High School 'A' 9:19.22 9:20.23 6
4 American Leadership Academy (I 'A' 9:32.18 5
5 Morenci Jr./Sr. High School 'A' 9:40.61 4
6 Winslow High School 'A' 10:00.54 3
7 Safford High School 'A' 10:15.90 10:18.46 2
8 Douglas High 'A' 10:25.21 10:41.17 1
-- Bisbee High School 'A' 9:54.50 NT
-- Morenci Jr./Sr. High School 'B' NT
Boys High Jump
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Curtis, Bradley Thatcher Hig 5-06.00 6-01.00 10
2 Richardson, Koy St. David 5-08.00 6-00.00 8
3 Barlow, Caleb Pima High Sc 5-10.00 5-10.00 6
4 Didion, Cody St. David 5-02.00 5-08.00 5
5 Kindelay, Isaiah Alchesay Hig 5-06.00 5-06.00 3
5 Smith, Will Valley Union 5-00.00 5-06.00 3
5 Pena, Cody Valley Union 5-06.00 3
8 Lines, Allen Safford High 5-06.00 5-04.00 0.5
8 Napier, Blake Pima High Sc 5-04.00 0.5
-- Palmer, Quinten Tombstone Hi 3-11.75 NH
-- Nez, Reid Holbrook Hig NH
-- Pollock, Carter Globe High S 5-00.00 NH
-- Mousie, Nathaniel Show Low Hig NH
-- Sturgeon, Robert Benson High NH
-- Withers, Ernest Tombstone Hi NH
-- Skinner, Carter Morenci Jr./ NH
-- Verdugo, Marco Benson High NH
-- Swies, Jake Benson High NH
-- Franko, Aydin Apache Junct 6-03.00 NH
-- Cox, Keagan Apache Junct NH
-- Gallegoss, Fernando Bisbee High 5-06.00 NH
-- Chacara, Jonathan Bisbee High 5-06.00 NH
-- Carrafa, Matteo St. David 4-09.00 NH
-- Chaffin, Luke American Lea NH
-- Lugo, Chance Winslow High NH
-- Long, Maxwell Show Low Hig NH
-- Moses, Ben Show Low Hig 5-00.00 NH
-- Johnson, Micah Winslow High 5-02.00 NH
-- Hathaway, Daniel Valley Union NH
-- Long, Cody American Lea NH
Boys Pole Vault
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Applegate, Ty Show Low Hig 12-00.00 13-00.00 10
2 Cordova, Izaiah Winslow High 9-03.00 10-06.00 8
3 Swies, Jake Benson High 9-00.00 10-00.00 6
4 Moses, Ben Show Low Hig 10-00.00 J10-00.00 5
5 Teso, David Benson High 10-06.00 J10-00.00 4
6 Van Houten, Ian Safford High 8-00.00 9-06.00 3
7 Walker, Teagun Safford High 8-00.00 9-00.00 2
8 Gilbreth, Kolby Valley Union 9-00.00 8-06.00 1
9 Long, Maxwell Show Low Hig 8-06.00 8-00.00
9 Hall, Mason Show Low Hig 8-00.00
9 Foy, Max Winslow High 8-00.00
-- Chacara, Jonathan Bisbee High 10-00.00 NH
-- Blair, Hayden Pima High Sc NH
-- Martinez, Christian Douglas High 7-06.00 NH
-- Cluff, Liam Benson High 8-00.00 NH
Boys Long Jump
=====================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind Points
=====================================================================================
1 Mutengela, Christian Morenci Jr./ 21-03.00 21-04.50 0.1 10
2 Blair, Kaleb Pima High Sc 19-03.00 19-08.50 +0.0 8
3 Barlow, Caleb Pima High Sc 19-08.00 19-05.00 1.0 6
4 Felix, Luis Douglas High 19-01.50 19-04.00 1.3 5
5 Blair, Hayden Pima High Sc 19-03.50 0.2 4
6 Bowling, Devin Benson High 17-02.00 19-03.00 1.1 3
7 Taylor, Elijah American Lea 19-06.00 19-00.50 0.4 2
8 Torres, Alexis Benson High 19-01.00 18-06.00 0.5 1
9 Jones, Cody Thatcher Hig 17-07.00 18-05.50 0.6
10 Kelsey, Jaylen Apache Junct 19-02.00 18-03.00 0.3
11 Barringer-Smith, Derek Thatcher Hig 18-07.00 18-02.00 +0.0
12 Cordova, Izaiah Winslow High 18-03.00 18-01.50 0.4
13 Bushman, Bryce Joseph City 18-00.75 17-06.00 0.8
14 Parker, Paul St. David 17-09.00 17-05.00 +0.0
15 McCoy, Jeremy Tombstone Hi 16-11.00 17-03.00 0.6
16 Vozza, Donivan Morenci Jr./ 17-01.00 1.1
17 Lines, Allen Safford High 17-02.50 17-00.00 0.8
18 Richardson, Koy St. David 17-02.00 16-11.50 0.9
19 Briggs, Dimitri Morenci Jr./ 16-10.00 0.3
19 Bingham, Nolan Thatcher Hig 17-01.25 16-10.00 0.3
21 Hall, Justin Thatcher Hig 16-06.50 16-07.00 1.0
22 Powell, Richard American Lea 17-01.00 16-06.00 1.1
22 Applegate, Ty Show Low Hig 20-01.00 16-06.00 0.8
24 Fox, Tim Safford High 17-11.50 16-01.00 0.8
25 Withers, Ernest Tombstone Hi 17-00.00 15-11.00 1.3
26 Pena, Cody Valley Union 15-09.00 0.9
27 Smith, Will Valley Union 16-07.00 15-04.00 0.9
28 Cambridge, Joaquin Show Low Hig 14-07.25 15-01.50 0.3
29 Warren, Justin Show Low Hig 14-06.50 15-01.00 0.9
30 Vinoya, Jacob American Lea 15-00.00 1.2
31 Verdugo, Marco Benson High 14-04.00 14-11.00 1.5
32 Moler, Myron Valley Union 14-04.00 1.1
33 Perkins, Bryson Show Low Hig 13-11.75 13-10.00 0.3
34 Hernandez, Alexis Willcox High 12-10.00 13-06.00 0.5
35 Ovando, Ezequiel Douglas High 13-08.00 13-05.00 1.2
36 Henling, Talan Winslow High 15-04.00 12-10.50 1.3
37 Miller, Peter Joseph City 11-05.50 11-00.00 0.9
38 Flake, Dominik Joseph City 11-00.00 9-07.00 1.3
-- Savoie, Isaiah Apache Junct 14-05.00 ND NWI
-- Thermen, Joshua Winslow High 16-06.00 ND NWI
-- Smith, Kyle Holbrook Hig 15-10.50 ND NWI
-- Garza, Jt Willcox High ND NWI
-- Franko, Aydin Apache Junct ND NWI
-- Gribble, Geoffrey Bisbee High 20-04.00 ND NWI
-- Bryce, Brock Pima High Sc ND NWI
-- Becenti, Nyles Holbrook Hig 14-08.50 ND NWI
-- Cox, Keagan Apache Junct ND NWI
-- Quintana, Luis Holbrook Hig 16-09.00 ND NWI
-- Nicola, Brent Benson High 14-11.50 ND NWI
-- Retana, Anthony Willcox High 10-04.00 ND NWI
-- Judd, Zac St. David 16-02.25 ND NWI
-- Jue, Jett Winslow High 20-07.00 ND NWI
Boys Triple Jump
=====================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Wind Points
=====================================================================================
1 Fox, Nephi Safford High 38-11.00 40-05.00 +0.0 10
2 Blair, Hayden Pima High Sc 40-03.50 1.1 8
3 Felix, Luis Douglas High 39-04.50 39-08.00 0.8 6
4 Curtis, Bradley Thatcher Hig 39-08.00 39-04.00 0.2 5
5 Shupe, Slade Thatcher Hig 40-11.00 J39-04.00 +0.0 4
6 Mutengela, Christian Morenci Jr./ 39-01.50 0.8 3
7 Fox, Tim Safford High 37-02.00 38-08.50 0.3 2
8 Bingham, Nolan Thatcher Hig 36-08.00 37-09.00 0.9 1
9 Jones, Cody Thatcher Hig 38-00.50 37-05.50 1.2
10 Lines, Allen Safford High 38-10.00 37-02.00 0.5
11 Larsen, Bryan Winslow High 35-01.00 34-05.00 1.2
12 Napier, Blake Pima High Sc 33-11.00 1.0
13 Henling, Talan Winslow High 31-00.50 30-11.00 0.2
14 Ovando, Ezequiel Douglas High 28-06.00 29-10.00 0.4
-- Dixon, Payton St. David ND NWI
-- Vigil-Nelson, Brayden Apache Junct 3-10.00 ND NWI
-- Jue, Jett Winslow High 39-10.75 ND NWI
Boys Shot Put
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Holly, Edward Bisbee High 48-10.00 48-10.00 10
2 Emery, Tanner Safford High 43-03.00 42-10.00 8
3 Gonzales, Cylis Winslow High 40-03.00 42-05.00 6
4 Parra, Francisco Douglas High 40-02.00 42-04.00 5
5 Johnson, Blake Benson High 40-09.50 40-10.00 4
6 Pritchard, Garrett Safford High 47-01.00 40-07.00 3
7 Mattice, Jacob Thatcher Hig 33-01.00 40-00.00 2
8 Funaki, Makai Round Valley 31-05.00 38-06.00 1
9 Jones, Nathan Show Low Hig 45-06.00 38-05.00
10 Maxwell, Quinton Show Low Hig 44-03.50 38-00.00
11 Hughes, Nash Pima High Sc 37-03.00
12 Sanchez, Jerico Morenci Jr./ 37-08.50 37-01.00
13 Carlton, Declan Thatcher Hig 31-11.00 36-10.00
14 Trejo, Brayten St. David 36-00.00
15 Petet, Edgar Winslow High 35-10.00 35-05.00
16 Griffin, McKay Thatcher Hig 32-01.00 33-06.00
17 Vance, Landen Benson High 33-08.50 32-03.00
17 Lewis, Zach Tombstone Hi 30-01.00 32-03.00
19 Garcia, Angel Catalina Mag 31-09.00
20 Williams, Cutter Round Valley 35-07.50 31-07.00
21 Kibler, Bryson Willcox High 29-07.00 31-05.00
21 Wilson, Jaden Willcox High 30-06.50 31-05.00
21 Chacon, Adam Morenci Jr./ 30-01.00 31-05.00
24 Shumway, Zachary Winslow High 31-04.50 31-00.00
24 Hansen, Caden Globe High S 33-03.50 31-00.00
26 Fields, Bridger Joseph City 29-09.00 30-11.00
27 Franko, Tayvon Apache Junct 31-02.00 30-08.00
27 Pollock, Carter Globe High S 31-04.00 30-08.00
29 Gonzales, Rudy Winslow High 33-06.50 30-07.00
30 Cobos, Alberto Morenci Jr./ 29-07.00
31 Mcgrew, beau Safford High 29-05.00
32 Hacker, Zack St. David 29-06.00 29-04.00
32 Vasquez, Sergio Willcox High 29-04.00
34 Allison, Jace Holbrook Hig 29-02.00 29-03.00
35 Burton, Orlando St. Augustin 29-07.00 29-02.00
36 Sturgeon, Robert Benson High 28-05.50 28-09.00
37 Benally, Gabe Show Low Hig 29-08.50 28-07.00
38 Knudsen, Shawn Catalina Mag 27-10.00
39 Flores, Armoni Show Low Hig 29-03.75 27-07.00
40 Tovar, Hugo Douglas High 32-04.00 27-05.00
41 Carrasco, Carson American Lea 26-02.00
42 Jada, Maxwell Apache Junct 25-05.50 25-10.00
43 Johnson, Jayden Apache Junct 21-11.00 25-09.00
44 Meeks, Ben Holbrook Hig 25-05.50 25-02.00
45 Allison, Slade Holbrook Hig 22-10.50 24-00.00
46 Hawk, Mason Holbrook Hig 20-01.75 20-03.00
47 Ochoa, Curtis Valley Union 18-05.00
-- Weightman, Bruce Joseph City 28-02.25 ND
-- Upton, Kakoa Alchesay Hig ND
-- Garcia, Keon Alchesay Hig 29-01.00 ND
-- Jones, Daniel Thatcher Hig 28-06.50 ND
-- Campas, Andre Douglas High 34-10.00 ND
-- Carney, Charles Tombstone Hi 25-05.50 ND
-- Miramontes, Moses Douglas High 29-00.00 ND
-- Mize, Devon Tombstone Hi 23-10.00 ND
-- Juarado, Brannon Safford High 45-05.00 ND
-- Kindelay, Isaiah Alchesay Hig 32-07.50 ND
Boys Discus Throw
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Teso, David Benson High 125-07 129-10 10
2 Jones, Nathan Show Low Hig 127-04 121-09 8
3 Maxwell, Quinton Show Low Hig 135-03 116-08 6
4 Emery, Tanner Safford High 115-01 113-08 5
5 Carrasco, Carson American Lea 99-05 109-09 4
6 Parra, Francisco Douglas High 121-05 108-11 3
7 Fox, Tim Safford High 102-09 105-05 2
8 Funaki, Makai Round Valley 74-07 103-03 1
9 Holly, Edward Bisbee High 94-10 102-00
10 Johnson, Blake Benson High 107-07 100-08
11 Hansen, Caden Globe High S 96-11 99-04
12 Williams, Cutter Round Valley 103-09 98-11
13 Griffin, McKay Thatcher Hig 103-00 94-10
14 Trejo, Brayten St. David 94-06
15 Vance, Landen Benson High 103-08 93-09
16 Benally, Gabe Show Low Hig 91-01 92-03
17 Flores, Armoni Show Low Hig 86-01 88-08
18 Sturgeon, Robert Benson High 87-11
19 Sanborn, Bridger Willcox High 110-00 85-05
20 Gonzales, Cylis Winslow High 79-01 85-04
21 Pollock, Carter Globe High S 70-09 85-03
22 Green, Jesse Thatcher Hig 80-01 84-09
23 Wilson, Jaden Willcox High 56-11 82-02
24 Hacker, Zack St. David 82-00 81-04
25 Ruiz, Desmond Safford High 80-11
26 Jones, Cody Thatcher Hig 84-10 80-01
27 Burton, Orlando St. Augustin 65-09 78-07
28 Allison, Jace Holbrook Hig 82-04 77-11
29 Fischer, Cody Winslow High 75-08
30 Tovar, Hugo Douglas High 73-00 75-03
31 Franko, Tayvon Apache Junct 75-11 75-00
32 Kibler, Bryson Willcox High 66-00 73-08
33 Lewis, Zach Tombstone Hi 76-10 73-02
34 Pritchard, Garrett Safford High 127-03 72-07
35 Jones, Daniel Thatcher Hig 65-08 70-03
36 Fields, Bridger Joseph City 68-08 69-06
37 Davis, Julian Winslow High 72-00 69-04
38 Allison, Slade Holbrook Hig 71-07 69-00
39 Izazaga, Ulisses Willcox High 68-11 67-03
40 Sanchez, Jerico Morenci Jr./ 60-09
41 Dale, Shiron Winslow High 100-07 59-07
42 Knudsen, Shawn Catalina Mag 59-03
43 Garcia, Angel Catalina Mag 59-02
44 Meeks, Ben Holbrook Hig 64-11 55-04
-- Upton, Kakoa Alchesay Hig 65-10 ND
-- Weightman, Bruce Joseph City 49-06 ND
-- Garcia, Keon Alchesay Hig 50-00 ND
-- Hughes, Nash Pima High Sc ND
-- Campas, Andre Douglas High 70-00 ND
-- Carney, Charles Tombstone Hi 73-10 ND
-- Miramontes, Moses Douglas High 77-00 ND
-- Mize, Devon Tombstone Hi 75-09 ND
-- Jada, Maxwell Apache Junct 50-03 ND
Boys Javelin Throw
================================================================================
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
================================================================================
1 Fox, Nephi Safford High 39-02 129-09 10
2 Kartchner, Dallin Pima High Sc 125-05 8
3 Griffin, McKay Thatcher Hig 119-03 124-03 6
4 Barlow, Caleb Pima High Sc 117-06 5
5 Carrillo, Rolando Benson High 116-09 4
6 Parra, Francisco Douglas High 107-00 115-02 3
7 Jasso, Keaton Morenci Jr./ 114-03 2
8 Funaki, Makai Round Valley 112-09 1
9 Richardson, Koy St. David 111-07
10 Goodwin, Conor Safford High 110-02
11 Ashby, Austen Pima High Sc 107-00
12 Greenlee, Aian Tombstone Hi 101-05 106-08
13 Emery, Tanner Safford High 103-04
14 Palmer, Quinten Tombstone Hi 121-06 103-00
15 Enriquez, Brendan Morenci Jr./ 102-04
16 Vance, Landen Benson High 100-07
17 Green, Jesse Thatcher Hig 80-06 98-07
18 Hughes, Nash Pima High Sc 98-00
19 Whiting, Colby American Lea 97-02
20 Parker, Paul St. David 94-09
21 Williams, Cutter Round Valley 91-07
22 Billy, Damian Morenci Jr./ 90-10
23 Kindelay, Isaiah Alchesay Hig 89-05
24 Johnson, Jayden Apache Junct 85-01
25 Shumway, Zachary Winslow High 84-04
26 Gilbreth, Kolby Valley Union 82-10
27 Moler, Myron Valley Union 80-09
28 Trejo, Brayten St. David 73-11
29 Hacker, Zack St. David 70-09
30 Ruiz, Desmond Safford High 70-03
31 Upton, Kakoa Alchesay Hig 69-10
32 Arias, Angel Bisbee High 94-00 69-02
33 Jada, Maxwell Apache Junct 69-01
34 Fischer, Cody Winslow High 62-10
35 Dodson, Landon Winslow High 62-02
36 Orrantia, Joseph Apache Junct 61-03
37 Jones, Daniel Thatcher Hig 79-06 56-06
38 Yanez, Gabriel Morenci Jr./ 54-00
39 Adams, Jacob Apache Junct 36-09
40 Tovar, Hugo Douglas High 40-00 34-08
41 Kibler, Bryson Willcox High 28-04
-- Davis, Julian Winslow High ND
-- Heap, Rafe San Simon Hi ND
-- Jenkins, Jaden Willcox High ND
-- Garcia, Keon Alchesay Hig ND
-- Franko, Tayvon Apache Junct ND
-- Mize, Devon Tombstone Hi 106-11 ND
-- Burton, Orlando St. Augustin ND
-- Campas, Andre Douglas High 75-00 ND
-- Miramontes, Moses Douglas High 49-00 ND
Women - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
===============================================================================
1) Thatcher High School 198
2) Safford High School 88.50
3) Show Low High School 67
4) American Leadership Acade 49.50
5) Pima High School 49
6) Benson High School 48.50
7) St. David 31.50
8) Tombstone High School 31
9) Douglas High 25
10) Winslow High School 21.50
11) Willcox High School 20
12) Holbrook High School 16
13) Bisbee High School 12
14) Apache Junction High School 10
15) Duncan High School 7
16) Globe High School 5
16) Morenci Jr./Sr. High School 5
18) Round Valley High School 3.50
19) Alchesay High School 2
Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
===============================================================================
1) Thatcher High School 109
2) Pima High School 83.50
3) Benson High School 75
4) Show Low High School 73.50
5) Morenci Jr./Sr. High Schoo 55
6) Safford High School 54.50
7) Bisbee High School 50
8) American Leadership Acade 36
9) Winslow High School 34
10) Holbrook High School 32
11) Douglas High 23
12) Joseph City High School 16
13) St. David 15
14) St. Augustine Catholic Hi 14
15) Apache Junction High Schoo 9.50
16) Valley Union High School 7
17) Tombstone High School 5
18) Globe High School 4
19) Alchesay High School 3
19) Round Valley High School 3