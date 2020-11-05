The Arizona Interscholastic Association and the Arizona Department of Health Services want schools in Graham and Greenlee counties to hold off on starting basketball, soccer and wrestling try-outs and practices.
Many area high schools had planned to start try-outs on Monday, with practices to start soon afterwards, but officials are worried about increasing COVID-19 numbers.
According to metrics set out by ADHS, Graham and Greenlee both have too many COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and their positivity rates are too high.
Graham County has 343 cases per 100,000 population and 12.4 percent positivity; Greenlee County has 270 cases per 100,00 and a positivity rate of 12.5.
Some schools have been able to compete in fall sports due to a work-around that set the metric numbers by zip code numbers and not county-wide numbers.
According to a news release from the AIA, if schools use a set of local metrics that differs from the Arizona Department of Health Services, that documentation would need to be sent to the AIA for approval.
The pandemic has altered high school sports all around the state of Arizona. Some schools state-wide cancelled all fall sport entirely and others have had to start much later. Many of those that moved forward have faced cancellations here and there, either because their athletes caught the virus or the opposing team had positive athletes.