AIA Roundup Sep 25, 2021 Sep 25, 2021 Updated 9 hrs ago Safford football (5-0)• Safford 34, Sahuarita 34Safford volleyball (4-4)Snowflake InvitationalSafford 2, Window Rock 0Snowflake 2, Safford 0Pima 2, Safford 0Thatcher 2, Safford 0Non-invitational playSafford 3, Catalina 0Pima 3, Safford 0Empire 3, Safford 0 Thatcher football (4-1)• Desert View 28, Thatcher 6Thatcher volleyball (5-1)Snowflake InvitationalThatcher 2, Round Valley 0Thatcher 2, Page 1Mesquite 2, Thatcher 1Thatcher 2, Safford 0Thatcher 2, Tuba City 0Thatcher 2, Mesquite 1Thatcher 2, Pima 1Thatcher 2, Snowflake 0Non-Invitational PlayThatcher 3, Snowflake 0Thatcher 3, Pima 1 Pima football (3-2)• Pima 53, Scottsdale Christian 0Pima volleyball (3-3)Snowflake Invitational Pima 2, Holbrook 0Pima 2, Pinon 1Pima 2, Blue Ridge 1Pima 2, Safford 0Pima 2, Mesquite 1Snowflake 2, Pima 0Thatcher 2, Pima 1Non-invitational playPima 3, Safford 0Thatcher 3, Pima 1 Fort Thomas football (1-3)• San Manuel 56, Fort Thomas 12Fort Thomas volleyball (7-1)PCDS Desert ClassicFort Thomas 3, Cibecue 0Rancho Solano Prep 2, Fort Thomas 1Scottsdale Christian 2, Fort Thomas 0Valley Lutheran 2, Fort Thomas 0Fort Thomas 2, NFL Yet 1Fort Thomas 2, Valley Lutheran 1Rancho Solano Prep 2, Fort Thomas 0Scottsdale Christian 2, Fort Thomas 0Non-Invitational PlayFort Thomas 3, Hayden 0Fort Thomas 3, Patagonia Union 0 Duncan football (2-3)• Duncan 32, Baboquivari 28Duncan volleyball (1-2)• San Manuel game canceled Morenci football (4-1)• Morenci 27, St. Johns 7Morenci volleyball (3-0)San Simon n/a