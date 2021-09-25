aia logo.png
Safford football (5-0)

• Safford 34, Sahuarita 34

Safford volleyball (4-4)

Snowflake Invitational

  • Safford 2, Window Rock 0
  • Snowflake 2, Safford 0
  • Pima 2, Safford 0
  • Thatcher 2, Safford 0

Non-invitational play

  • Safford 3, Catalina 0
  • Pima 3, Safford 0
  • Empire 3, Safford 0
thatcher-eagles-49fabe.png

Thatcher football (4-1)

• Desert View 28, Thatcher 6

Thatcher volleyball (5-1)

Snowflake Invitational

  • Thatcher 2, Round Valley 0
  • Thatcher 2, Page 1
  • Mesquite 2, Thatcher 1
  • Thatcher 2, Safford 0
  • Thatcher 2, Tuba City 0
  • Thatcher 2, Mesquite 1
  • Thatcher 2, Pima 1
  • Thatcher 2, Snowflake 0

Non-Invitational Play

  • Thatcher 3, Snowflake 0
  • Thatcher 3, Pima 1
pima roughriders.png

Pima football (3-2)

• Pima 53, Scottsdale Christian 0

Pima volleyball (3-3)

Snowflake Invitational

  • Pima 2, Holbrook 0
  • Pima 2, Pinon 1
  • Pima 2, Blue Ridge 1
  • Pima 2, Safford 0
  • Pima 2, Mesquite 1
  • Snowflake 2, Pima 0
  • Thatcher 2, Pima 1

Non-invitational play

  • Pima 3, Safford 0
  • Thatcher 3, Pima 1
fort-thomas-apaches-46e008.png

Fort Thomas football (1-3)

• San Manuel 56, Fort Thomas 12

Fort Thomas volleyball (7-1)

PCDS Desert Classic

  • Fort Thomas 3, Cibecue 0
  • Rancho Solano Prep 2, Fort Thomas 1
  • Scottsdale Christian 2, Fort Thomas 0
  • Valley Lutheran 2, Fort Thomas 0
  • Fort Thomas 2, NFL Yet 1
  • Fort Thomas 2, Valley Lutheran 1
  • Rancho Solano Prep 2, Fort Thomas 0
  • Scottsdale Christian 2, Fort Thomas 0

Non-Invitational Play

  • Fort Thomas 3, Hayden 0
  • Fort Thomas 3, Patagonia Union 0
duncan-wildkats-bc564d.png

Duncan football (2-3)

• Duncan 32, Baboquivari 28

Duncan volleyball (1-2)

• San Manuel game canceled

Morenci Wildcat.png

Morenci football (4-1)

• Morenci 27, St. Johns 7

Morenci volleyball (3-0)

San Simon n/a

