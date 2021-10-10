aia logo.png
safford-bulldogs-489f2e (1).png

Safford Football (6-1)

Safford 13, Pueblo 12

Safford Volleyball (5-6)

Sabino 3, Safford 0

thatcher-eagles-49fabe.png

Thatcher Football (6-1)

Thatcher 49, San Tan Foothills 7

Thatcher Volleyball (11-1)

Thatcher 3, American Leadership Academy Ironwood 0

Thatcher 3, Florence 0

Thatcher 3, Globe 0

pima roughriders.png

Pima Football (4-2)

Pima vs. Willcox cancelled

Pima Volleyball (7-3)

Pima 3, Willcox 1

Pima 3, Tombstone 0

fort-thomas-apaches-46e008.png

Fort Thomas Football (1-5)

St. David 64, Fort Thomas 6

Fort Thomas Volleyball (10-1)

Fort Thomas 3, St. David 2

duncan-wildkats-bc564d.png

Duncan Football (3-3)

Duncan vs. Ray cancelled

Duncan Volleyball (3-3)

Duncan 3, Cibecue 2

Duncan 3, Hayden 2

Morenci Wildcat.png

Morenci Football (6-1)

Morenci 57, Tombstone 6

Morenci Volleyball (6-2)

Morenci 3, Tombstone 0

