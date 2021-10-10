AIA Roundup Eastern Arizona Courier & The Copper Era Oct 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safford Football (6-1)Safford 13, Pueblo 12Safford Volleyball (5-6)Sabino 3, Safford 0 Thatcher Football (6-1)Thatcher 49, San Tan Foothills 7Thatcher Volleyball (11-1)Thatcher 3, American Leadership Academy Ironwood 0Thatcher 3, Florence 0Thatcher 3, Globe 0 Pima Football (4-2)Pima vs. Willcox cancelledPima Volleyball (7-3)Pima 3, Willcox 1 Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Pima 3, Tombstone 0 Fort Thomas Football (1-5)St. David 64, Fort Thomas 6Fort Thomas Volleyball (10-1)Fort Thomas 3, St. David 2 Duncan Football (3-3)Duncan vs. Ray cancelledDuncan Volleyball (3-3)Duncan 3, Cibecue 2Duncan 3, Hayden 2 Morenci Football (6-1)Morenci 57, Tombstone 6Morenci Volleyball (6-2)Morenci 3, Tombstone 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Willcox Duncan Volleyball Pima Volleyball Ethnology Thatcher Ray Florence Duncan Football Load comments Trending Stories Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Five inches! Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday Lillie C. Saenz Josephine Baray Rojas Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Homecoming New tradition: Duncan High School invites community to tailgate parties Knowledge Bowl back on in local middle schools Recall petition taken out against Sheriff Sumner