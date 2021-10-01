AIA Roundup Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safford football (5-1)Valley Christian 48, Safford 27Safford volleyball (5-5)Tanque Verde 3, Safford 1Safford 3, Palo Verde Magnet 0 Thatcher football (5-1)Thatcher 55, Empire 17Thatcher volleyball (8-1)Thatcher 3, San Tan Foothills 0Thatcher 3, Payson 0Thatcher 3, Coolidge 0 Pima football (4-2)Pima 14, Benson 7Pima volleyball (5-3)Pima 3, Benson 0Pima 3, Morenci 0 Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Fort Thomas football (1-4)Valley Union 56, Fort Thomas 26Fort Thomas volleyball (9-1)Fort Thomas 3, Duncan 1Fort Thomas 2, Valley Union 0 Duncan football (2-3)Oct. 2 - Duncan vs. Cibecue Duncan volleyball (2-3)Duncan 3, Cibecue 2Fort Thomas 3, Duncan 1 Morenci football (5-1)Morenci 46, Bisbee 7Morenci volleyball (4-1)Morenci 3, Bisbee 0Morenci vs. Silver City, N.M. cancelledPima 3, Morenci 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Trending Stories Knowledge Bowl back on in local middle schools Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Recall petition taken out against Sheriff Sumner Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation School districts dealing with staff shortages Duncan man facing prison after admitting he abused 12-year-old Results of Arizona audit having zero impact on some Locals wary of Biden's America the Beautiful plan Greenlee County Fair Results Biden’s American Rescue Plan is working for Arizona