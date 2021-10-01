aia logo.png
safford-bulldogs-489f2e (1).png

Safford football (5-1)

  • Valley Christian 48, Safford 27

Safford volleyball (5-5)

  • Tanque Verde 3, Safford 1
  • Safford 3, Palo Verde Magnet 0
thatcher-eagles-49fabe.png

Thatcher football (5-1)

  • Thatcher 55, Empire 17

Thatcher volleyball (8-1)

  • Thatcher 3, San Tan Foothills 0
  • Thatcher 3, Payson 0
  • Thatcher 3, Coolidge 0
pima roughriders.png

Pima football (4-2)

  • Pima 14, Benson 7

Pima volleyball (5-3)

  • Pima 3, Benson 0
  • Pima 3, Morenci 0

Readers Survey

As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier

fort-thomas-apaches-46e008.png

Fort Thomas football (1-4)

  • Valley Union 56, Fort Thomas 26

Fort Thomas volleyball (9-1)

  • Fort Thomas 3, Duncan 1
  • Fort Thomas 2, Valley Union 0
duncan-wildkats-bc564d.png

Duncan football (2-3)

  • Oct. 2 - Duncan vs. Cibecue 

Duncan volleyball (2-3)

  • Duncan 3, Cibecue 2
  • Fort Thomas 3, Duncan 1
morenci-jrsr-wildcats-5dd96b.png

Morenci football (5-1)

  • Morenci 46, Bisbee 7

Morenci volleyball (4-1)

  • Morenci 3, Bisbee 0
  • Morenci vs. Silver City, N.M. cancelled
  • Pima 3, Morenci 0
Load comments