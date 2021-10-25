AIA Roundup Oct 25, 2021 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safford Football (6-3)Sabino 49, Safford 14Safford Volleyball (7-8)Sabino 3, Safford 0Safford 3, Tanque Verde 0Safford 3, Palo Verde Magnet 0 Thatcher Football (6-3)Pusch Ridge 41, Thatcher 14Thatcher Volleyball (14-1)Thatcher 3, Coolidge 0Thatcher 3, American Leadership Academy Ironwood 0 Pima Football (6-2)Pima 42, Bisbee 13 Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Pima Volleyball (11-4)Pima 3, Bisbee 0Pima 3, Willcox 0 Fort Thomas Volleyball (14-1)Fort Thomas 3, Duncan 1Fort Thomas 3, Ray 0 Duncan Volleyball (4-6)Fort Thomas 3, Duncan 1St. David 3, Duncan 0 Morenci Football (7-2)Morenci 27, Willcox 10Morenci Volleyball (9-3)Morenci 3, Willcox 0Morenci 3, Tombstone 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Duncan Volleyball Thatcher Botany Roundup Morenci Volleyball Safford Volleyball Pima Tombstone Load comments Trending Stories Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Substance abuse coalition withdraws lease request after public furor Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Five inches! Duncan man receives 7.5 years in prison for sexual abuse Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Lillie C. Saenz COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Josephine Baray Rojas