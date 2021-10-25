aia logo.png
safford-bulldogs-489f2e (1).png

Safford Football (6-3)

Sabino 49, Safford 14

Safford Volleyball (7-8)

Sabino 3, Safford 0

Safford 3, Tanque Verde 0

Safford 3, Palo Verde Magnet 0

thatcher-eagles-49fabe.png

Thatcher Football (6-3)

Pusch Ridge 41, Thatcher 14

Thatcher Volleyball (14-1)

Thatcher 3, Coolidge 0

Thatcher 3, American Leadership Academy Ironwood 0

pima roughriders.png

Pima Football (6-2)

Pima 42, Bisbee 13

Pima Volleyball (11-4)

Pima 3, Bisbee 0

Pima 3, Willcox 0

fort-thomas-apaches-46e008.png

Fort Thomas Volleyball (14-1)

Fort Thomas 3, Duncan 1

Fort Thomas 3, Ray 0

duncan-wildkats-bc564d.png

Duncan Volleyball (4-6)

Fort Thomas 3, Duncan 1

St. David 3, Duncan 0

Morenci Wildcat.png

Morenci Football (7-2)

Morenci 27, Willcox 10

Morenci Volleyball (9-3)

Morenci 3, Willcox 0

Morenci 3, Tombstone 0

