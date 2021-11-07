aia.png

Football

In state playoff action...

Safford ended season with 49-0 loss to Valley Christian.

Pima advanced in playoffs with 57-14 win over Scottsdale Prep. They'll play Arizona Lutheran at Arizona Lutheran Friday.

Thatcher advanced after defeating Pusch Ridge 35-26. They'll play Snowflake in Snowflake Friday.

Morenci will play Gilbert Christian at home Friday after Alchesay forfeited their Nov. 5 game due to COVID-19.

Volleyball

In state playoff action...

On Friday, Fort Thomas defeated Desert Christian 3-0, but were then defeated by Mogollon 0-3.

On Saturday, Pima defeated Kingman Academy 3-1, but then lost to Trivium Prep 2-3.

Also on Saturday, Thatcher beat Odyssey Institute 3-0, but were beat by Empire 2-3.

Morenci was defeated by Veritas Prep 3-0 Saturday.

