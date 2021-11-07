AIA Roundup Nov 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 Updated 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FootballIn state playoff action...Safford ended season with 49-0 loss to Valley Christian.Pima advanced in playoffs with 57-14 win over Scottsdale Prep. They'll play Arizona Lutheran at Arizona Lutheran Friday.Thatcher advanced after defeating Pusch Ridge 35-26. They'll play Snowflake in Snowflake Friday.Morenci will play Gilbert Christian at home Friday after Alchesay forfeited their Nov. 5 game due to COVID-19. Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here VolleyballIn state playoff action...On Friday, Fort Thomas defeated Desert Christian 3-0, but were then defeated by Mogollon 0-3.On Saturday, Pima defeated Kingman Academy 3-1, but then lost to Trivium Prep 2-3.Also on Saturday, Thatcher beat Odyssey Institute 3-0, but were beat by Empire 2-3.Morenci was defeated by Veritas Prep 3-0 Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pima Thatcher Playoff Sport Prep Snowflake Safford Mogollon Gilbert Christian Load comments Trending Stories Domestic violence survivor shares her story of abuse and hope Duncan responds to Sheriff's allegations, provides insight into town hall disarray Duncan Water Lab part of AG's investigation Nearly 600 Graham County residents currently have COVID-19 Morenci Wildcats' first-round game cancelled Morenci advances to Round One, but loses to Veritas Prep Suicide Awareness Walk slated for Saturday at MHS Colors of Copper returning this weekend with 20 artists Local officials react to proposed redistricting maps Graham County loses five more residents to COVID, hospital numbers rise