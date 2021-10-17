aia logo.png
safford-bulldogs-489f2e (1).png

Safford Football (6-2)

  • Pusch Ridge 38, Safford 14

Safford Volleyball (5-7)

  • Empire 3, Safford 0

Gopher Get Down

  • Safford 2, San Tan 0
  • Arizona Lutheran 2, Safford 0
  • Combs 2, Safford 0
  • Cholla 2, Safford 1
  • Poston Butte 2, Safford 1
thatcher-eagles-49fabe.png

Thatcher Football (6-2)

  • ALA Gilbert North 49, Thatcher 14

Thatcher Volleyball (12-1)

  • Thatcher 3, San Tan 0
pima roughriders.png

Pima Football (5-2)

  • Pima 45, Tombstone 0

Pima Volleyball (9-4)

Readers Survey

As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier

  • Pima 3, Bisbee 0
  • Scottsdale Christian 3, Pima 1
  • Pima 3, Morenci 1
fort-thomas-apaches-46e008.png

Fort Thomas Football (2-5)

  • Fort Thomas 60, Cibecue 12

Fort Thomas Volleyball (12-1)

  • Fort Thomas 3, San Simon 0
  • Fort Thomas 3, Cibecue 0
Morenci Wildcat.png

Morenci Football (6-2)

  • Benson 42, Morenci 7

Morenci Volleyball (7-3)

  • Morenci 3, Benson 1
  • Morenci 3, Willcox 1
  • Pima 3, Morenci 1
duncan-wildkats-bc564d.png

Duncan Football (4-3)

  • Duncan 30, Valley Union 12

Duncan Volleyball (4-4)

  • Duncan 3, Ray 0
  • Duncan 3, Valley Union 0

Tags

Load comments