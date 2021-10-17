AIA Roundup Oct 17, 2021 Oct 17, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safford Football (6-2)Pusch Ridge 38, Safford 14Safford Volleyball (5-7)Empire 3, Safford 0Gopher Get DownSafford 2, San Tan 0Arizona Lutheran 2, Safford 0Combs 2, Safford 0Cholla 2, Safford 1Poston Butte 2, Safford 1 Thatcher Football (6-2)ALA Gilbert North 49, Thatcher 14Thatcher Volleyball (12-1)Thatcher 3, San Tan 0 Pima Football (5-2)Pima 45, Tombstone 0Pima Volleyball (9-4) Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Pima 3, Bisbee 0Scottsdale Christian 3, Pima 1Pima 3, Morenci 1 Fort Thomas Football (2-5)Fort Thomas 60, Cibecue 12Fort Thomas Volleyball (12-1)Fort Thomas 3, San Simon 0Fort Thomas 3, Cibecue 0 Morenci Football (6-2)Benson 42, Morenci 7Morenci Volleyball (7-3)Morenci 3, Benson 1Morenci 3, Willcox 1Pima 3, Morenci 1 Duncan Football (4-3)Duncan 30, Valley Union 12Duncan Volleyball (4-4)Duncan 3, Ray 0Duncan 3, Valley Union 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags San Safford Volleyball Ethnology Get Duncan Volleyball Tan Thatcher Pima Load comments Trending Stories Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Five inches! Substance abuse coalition withdraws lease request after public furor Duncan man receives 7.5 years in prison for sexual abuse Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Lillie C. Saenz COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues