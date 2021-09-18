AIA Sports Roundup Sep 18, 2021 Sep 18, 2021 Updated 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safford footballSafford 42, Douglas 0Safford volleyballThatcher 3, Safford 0 Thatcher footballThatcher 48, Sabino 28Thatcher volleyballThatcher 3, Safford 0 Pima footballPima 52, Santa Rita 0Pima volleyballPima 3, Fort Thomas 0 Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Fort Thomas footballFedonia 74, Fort Thomas 12Fort Thomas volleyballPima 3, Fort Thomas 0 Duncan footballBye weekDuncan volleyballSan Simon 3, Duncan 1 Morenci footballMorenci 72, Madison Highland (Phx.) 0Morenci volleyballn/a Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volleyball Football Ethnology Safford Thatcher Pima Duncan Morenci Load comments Trending Stories Former employee files federal lawsuit against Greenlee County Horse medication for COVID? Some are trying it Tons of fun planned for Greenlee County Fair Morenci Wildcat selected to Governor's Youth Advisory Council Francisco Martinez Oñate Victor (Peanuts) Reyes Showing at fairs about fun, shaping futures AG's office investigating possible fraud in Duncan Victor C. Reyes Mack “Boots” Conyer