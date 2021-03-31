aia logo.png.jpeg.png

Baseball

Desert Christian 15, Duncan 2

Duncan 22, Valley Union 6

Valley Union 10, Fort Thomas 0

Duncan 26, Fort Thomas 2

Morenci 17, Bisbee 1

Morenci 6, Tempe Prep 4

Morenci 11, Pima 7

Morenci 18, St. Johns 9

Morenci 12, Round Valley 2

Phoenix Christian 12, Pima 3

Morenci 11, Pima 7

Willcox 7, Pima 5

St. Johns 13, Pima 3

Sahuarita 14, Safford 0

Safford 17, Blue Ridge 4

Safford 13, Tanque Verde 2

Thatcher 9, Willcox 8

Snowflake 16, Thatcher 1

Thatcher 11, Snowflake 1

Softball

Desert Christian 30, Duncan 15

Valley Union 21, Fort Thomas 5

Morenci 14, Bisbee 3

Morenci 16, Pima 1

Morenci 16, St. Johns 10

Willcox 12, Pima 6

Pima 16, St. Johns 6

Round Valley 19, Morenci 18

Willcox 14, Thatcher 6

Snowflake 18, Thatcher 0

Blue Ridge 14, Safford 7

Tanque Verde 18, Safford 5

Thatcher 9, Florence 8

Girls Tennis

Safford 6, Morenci 3

Willcox 5, Safford 4

Thatcher 9, Safford 0

Benson 5, Safford 4

St. David 6, Duncan 0

Benson 9, Duncan 0

Pima 9, St. David 0

Pima 6, Tombstone 3

Thatcher 9, Pima 0

American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North 5, Thatcher 4

Willcox 9, Pima 0

Willcox 7, Morenci 1

Boys Tennis

St. David 9, Duncan 0

Benson 9, Duncan 0

Safford 9, Morenci 0

St. David 8, Pima 1

Pima 8, Tombstone 1

Willcox 8, Pima 1

Willcox 8, Safford 1

Thatcher 9, Safford 0

Benson 6, Safford 3

American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North 7, Thatcher 2

Thatcher 9, Pima 0

Tags

Load comments