aia.jpeg

Baseball

Pusch Ridge 11, Safford

Thatcher 7, San Tan Foothills 0

Safford 10, Thatcher 9

San Tan 7, Thatcher 6

Pusch Ridge 14, Safford 3

Morenci 12, Pima 8

Benson 9, Morenci 5  

Miami 13, Morenci 2

Round Valley 14, Pima

Duncan 18, Fort Thomas 1

Softball

Safford 13, Thatcher 0

Thatcher 14, San Tan 4.

Pusch Ridge 20, Safford

Thatcher 18, San Tan 3.

Morenci 20, Pima 0

Benson 24, Morenci

Morenci 13, Miami 1

Readers Survey

As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier

Round Valley 13, Pima

Duncan 36, Fort Thomas 35

St. Augustine 5, Duncan

Fort Thomas 22, Salome 11

Area Baseball and Softball teams in post-season action.

Baseball

3A

#14 Safford vs #3 Sabino at Sabino; May 8 at 11 am.

2A

#9 Morenci vs Santa Cruz Valley at Morenci; May 4, 4 p.m.

1A

#12 Duncan vs Tempe Prep at Goodyear Ball Park May 7 time TBA.

Softball

2A

#7 Morenci vs. winner of Game 8 in play in bracket at Morenci May 7 at noon.

#13 Pima vs. #20 Phoenix Christian at Pima May 4, 4 p.m. 

1A

#16 Duncan vs. #1 Bagdad at Rose Moffett Complex 5/7 at 6 pm.

Tags

Load comments