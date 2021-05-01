Baseball
Pusch Ridge 11, Safford 3
Thatcher 7, San Tan Foothills 0
Safford 10, Thatcher 9
San Tan 7, Thatcher 6
Pusch Ridge 14, Safford 3
Morenci 12, Pima 8
Benson 9, Morenci 5
Miami 13, Morenci 2
Round Valley 14, Pima 4
Duncan 18, Fort Thomas 1
Softball
Safford 13, Thatcher 0
Thatcher 14, San Tan 4.
Pusch Ridge 20, Safford 2
Thatcher 18, San Tan 3.
Morenci 20, Pima 0
Benson 24, Morenci 0
Morenci 13, Miami 1
Round Valley 13, Pima 0
Duncan 36, Fort Thomas 35
St. Augustine 5, Duncan 4
Fort Thomas 22, Salome 11
Area Baseball and Softball teams in post-season action.
Baseball
3A
#14 Safford vs #3 Sabino at Sabino; May 8 at 11 am.
2A
#9 Morenci vs Santa Cruz Valley at Morenci; May 4, 4 p.m.
1A
#12 Duncan vs Tempe Prep at Goodyear Ball Park May 7 time TBA.
Softball
2A
#7 Morenci vs. winner of Game 8 in play in bracket at Morenci May 7 at noon.
#13 Pima vs. #20 Phoenix Christian at Pima May 4, 4 p.m.
1A
#16 Duncan vs. #1 Bagdad at Rose Moffett Complex 5/7 at 6 pm.