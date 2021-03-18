aia.jpeg

Basketball

3A South Central

All-Region 1st Team

Michael Greer, Thatcher, all positions

Jejdrique Chavez, Safford, all positions

Brooke Lucas, Safford, all positions

Olivia Lunt, Thatcher, all positions

Mia Abalos, Safford, all positions

All-Region 2nd Team

Bradley Curtis, Thatcher, all positions

Christian Smith, Safford, all positions

Alissa Jameson, Safford, all positions

Ashlyn Thompson, Thatcher, all positions

Region Coach of the Year (Girls)

Dennis Griffin, Thatcher

Region Defensive Player of the Year

Cassidy Wakefield, Thatcher

Region Offensive Player of the Year

Mia Carter, Thatcher

Honorable mentions

Noah Bevins, Safford

Brandon Napier, Thatcher

Brianna Camarena, Safford

Brynzee Hansen, Safford

Ashlyn Schilling, Safford

Koree Villereal, Safford

Mickenzi Drage, Thatcher

Haley Nicholas, Thatcher

Marleigh Nicholas, Thatcher

Aubrey Pace, Thatcher

2A East

All-Region 1st Team

Maddux Martinez, Morenci, all positions

Shawn-Michael Chavez, all positions

Jacob Brimhall, Pima, all positions

Kaleb Blair, Pima, all positions

Aubrie Sherwood, Pima, all positions

Julianna Aguilar, Morenci, all positions

Ashley Sherwood, Pima, all positions

Saydee Allred, Pima, all positions

All-Region 2nd Team

Christian Mutengela, Morenci, all positions

Grant Ashby, Pima, all positions

Destanee Maquez, Morenci, all positions

Ashlynn Chlarson, Pima, all positions

Region Coach of the Year (Girls)

Roy Corona, Pima

Region Player of the Year

Tim Salyer, Pima 

Ashlie Sherwood, Pima

Region Offensive Player of the Year

Saydee Allred, Pima

Honorable Mentions

Derek Saenz, Morenci

Kenton Skiba, Pima

Reggie Stewart, Pima

Trett Wiltbank, Pima

Zenayah Cortez, Morenci

Devanie Medina, Morenci

Nevaeh Grant, Pima

Samantha Piippo, Pima

1A North East

All-Region 1st Team

Cameron Anderson, Fort Thomas, all positions

Kyia Haws, Fort Thomas, all positions

Chasinee Stanley, Fort Thomas, all positions

All-region 2nd Team

Elijah Nozie, Fort Thomas, all positions

Hailey Hinton, Fort Thomas, all positions

Region Offensive Player of the Year

Jasmine Olivar, Fort Thomas

Honorable Mentions

Jayshawn Rambler, Fort Thomas

Tori Lang, Fort Thomas

Soccer

3A East

All-Region 1st Team

Allen Lines, Safford, defender

Hunter Lee, Thatcher, forward

Nathan Macario, Safford, forward

Noah Paul, Safford, midfielder

K.C. Hobbs, Thatcher, midfielder

Jacee Quinn, Thatcher, defender

Kasiah Schilling, Safford, defender

Tatym Hawkins, Safford, forward

Izabelle Quintero, Safford, forward

Ashlin Baum, Thatcher, midfielder

Sophia Romero, Safford, midfielder

All-Region 2nd Team

McKay Griffin, Thatcher, defender

Chris Shatto, Safford, defender

Derek Nabor, Safford, forward

Cailin Larson, Thatcher, defender

Sydney Tobias, Safford, defender

Eliana Aguilar, Safford, forward

Kylee Dodge, Thatcher, midfielder

Jaylenn Jurado, Safford, midfielder

Region Defensive Player of the Year

Ashlin Baum, Thatcher

Honorable mentions

Romeo Bryce, Safford

Timothy Fox, Safford

Connor Goodwin, Safford

Jarett Hornelaz, Safford

Kota Lietar, Safford

Owen Macario, Safford

Carlos Ramirez, Safford

Benjamin Rodriguez, Safford

Teagun Walker, Safford

Hunter Barney, Thatcher

Derek Barringer-Smith, Thatcher

Derrick Bierman, Thatcher

Jack Dodge, Thatcher

Adam Nicolas, Thatcher

Jaxon Unger, Thatcher

Emily Brown, Safford

Savannah Blonts, Safford

Jaslym Macario, Safford

Oliva Madrid, Safford

Hailey Marin, Safford

Lydia Marin, Safford

Jaylynn Rios, Safford

Adriana Rodriguez, Safford

Kylie Russell, Safford

Samantha Van Houten, Safford

Isabel Vizcaino, Safford

Katherine Warren, Safford

Lindsey McMaster, Thatcher

Liana Reiher, Thatcher

Rachel Richardson, Thatcher

Dani Welker, Thatcher

Tags

Load comments