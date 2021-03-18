Basketball
3A South Central
All-Region 1st Team
Michael Greer, Thatcher, all positions
Jejdrique Chavez, Safford, all positions
Brooke Lucas, Safford, all positions
Olivia Lunt, Thatcher, all positions
Mia Abalos, Safford, all positions
All-Region 2nd Team
Bradley Curtis, Thatcher, all positions
Christian Smith, Safford, all positions
Alissa Jameson, Safford, all positions
Ashlyn Thompson, Thatcher, all positions
Region Coach of the Year (Girls)
Dennis Griffin, Thatcher
Region Defensive Player of the Year
Cassidy Wakefield, Thatcher
Region Offensive Player of the Year
Mia Carter, Thatcher
Honorable mentions
Noah Bevins, Safford
Brandon Napier, Thatcher
Brianna Camarena, Safford
Brynzee Hansen, Safford
Ashlyn Schilling, Safford
Koree Villereal, Safford
Mickenzi Drage, Thatcher
Haley Nicholas, Thatcher
Marleigh Nicholas, Thatcher
Aubrey Pace, Thatcher
2A East
All-Region 1st Team
Maddux Martinez, Morenci, all positions
Shawn-Michael Chavez, all positions
Jacob Brimhall, Pima, all positions
Kaleb Blair, Pima, all positions
Aubrie Sherwood, Pima, all positions
Julianna Aguilar, Morenci, all positions
Ashley Sherwood, Pima, all positions
Saydee Allred, Pima, all positions
All-Region 2nd Team
Christian Mutengela, Morenci, all positions
Grant Ashby, Pima, all positions
Destanee Maquez, Morenci, all positions
Ashlynn Chlarson, Pima, all positions
Region Coach of the Year (Girls)
Roy Corona, Pima
Region Player of the Year
Tim Salyer, Pima
Ashlie Sherwood, Pima
Region Offensive Player of the Year
Saydee Allred, Pima
Honorable Mentions
Derek Saenz, Morenci
Kenton Skiba, Pima
Reggie Stewart, Pima
Trett Wiltbank, Pima
Zenayah Cortez, Morenci
Devanie Medina, Morenci
Nevaeh Grant, Pima
Samantha Piippo, Pima
1A North East
All-Region 1st Team
Cameron Anderson, Fort Thomas, all positions
Kyia Haws, Fort Thomas, all positions
Chasinee Stanley, Fort Thomas, all positions
All-region 2nd Team
Elijah Nozie, Fort Thomas, all positions
Hailey Hinton, Fort Thomas, all positions
Region Offensive Player of the Year
Jasmine Olivar, Fort Thomas
Honorable Mentions
Jayshawn Rambler, Fort Thomas
Tori Lang, Fort Thomas
Soccer
3A East
All-Region 1st Team
Allen Lines, Safford, defender
Hunter Lee, Thatcher, forward
Nathan Macario, Safford, forward
Noah Paul, Safford, midfielder
K.C. Hobbs, Thatcher, midfielder
Jacee Quinn, Thatcher, defender
Kasiah Schilling, Safford, defender
Tatym Hawkins, Safford, forward
Izabelle Quintero, Safford, forward
Ashlin Baum, Thatcher, midfielder
Sophia Romero, Safford, midfielder
All-Region 2nd Team
McKay Griffin, Thatcher, defender
Chris Shatto, Safford, defender
Derek Nabor, Safford, forward
Cailin Larson, Thatcher, defender
Sydney Tobias, Safford, defender
Eliana Aguilar, Safford, forward
Kylee Dodge, Thatcher, midfielder
Jaylenn Jurado, Safford, midfielder
Region Defensive Player of the Year
Ashlin Baum, Thatcher
Honorable mentions
Romeo Bryce, Safford
Timothy Fox, Safford
Connor Goodwin, Safford
Jarett Hornelaz, Safford
Kota Lietar, Safford
Owen Macario, Safford
Carlos Ramirez, Safford
Benjamin Rodriguez, Safford
Teagun Walker, Safford
Hunter Barney, Thatcher
Derek Barringer-Smith, Thatcher
Derrick Bierman, Thatcher
Jack Dodge, Thatcher
Adam Nicolas, Thatcher
Jaxon Unger, Thatcher
Emily Brown, Safford
Savannah Blonts, Safford
Jaslym Macario, Safford
Oliva Madrid, Safford
Hailey Marin, Safford
Lydia Marin, Safford
Jaylynn Rios, Safford
Adriana Rodriguez, Safford
Kylie Russell, Safford
Samantha Van Houten, Safford
Isabel Vizcaino, Safford
Katherine Warren, Safford
Lindsey McMaster, Thatcher
Liana Reiher, Thatcher
Rachel Richardson, Thatcher
Dani Welker, Thatcher