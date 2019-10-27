DUNCAN - The Duncan Wildkats were on a four-game win streak. which included an Oct. 4 win at home against the Fort Thomas Apaches, 26-20.
But when it mattered most, Fort Thomas got their revenge over Duncan - ending their season with a 26-6 victory.
Before the game, the Copper Era caught up with Fort Thomas head coach Bracken Walker to get his thoughts on how he felt about going into the game.
“It's always hard going up against a team twice. I think it's a little bit easier when you lose; you know what kind of adjustments you need to make. I think we may have a little advantage there and I feel it's going to be another slugfest between the two teams.”
After the game, the Duncan Wildkats politely declined to comment about the loss.
After a defensive battle, and an early Apaches turnover, both teams were unable to put points on the board, going into the second quarter tied at 0.
The Wildkats' Lucas Basteen had four tackles and recovered a fumble in the first quarter, and finished the game with a total of 10 tackles.
Three minutes into the second quarter, the Apaches got on board 6-0 with Todd Stringfellow throwing a five-yard touchdown pass. Stringfellow finished the game with over 200 yards passing and three passing touchdowns.
On the Apaches next offensive drive, Stringfellow found Alex Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead over the Wildkats.
With four minutes left in the first half, the Wildkats got on the scoreboard when Jason McGrath found tight end Tommy Hille in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Kats went into halftime down 6-14.
It was all Fort Thomas in the second half, with an aggressive defense shutting down Duncan's run game and forcing them to turn the ball over on downs on three straight drives.
The Apaches' passing offense was too much for the Wildkats to handle. On a third and long, the Apaches' Darius Antonio got himself open and took it to the house for a 35-yard touchdown reception, giving the Apaches a 20-6 lead late in the third quarter.
With the Wildkats down by three scores, they were forced to go to their passing game. The Apaches were prepared for the passing attack and forced two interceptions, taking the confidence out of the Wildkats' offense.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Apaches' Zack Walker found some blockers and a huge hole and took it to the house for a 35-yard touchdown run and taking the Wildkats out of the game.
The No. 11 seed Fort Thomas Apaches (6-4) will head to the second round of the playoffs to take on the No. 3 seed Superior Panthers (7-1) on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.