PHOENIX — Hunters take note, the deadline to apply for a certain hunting license is swiftly approaching according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Feb. 11, at 11:59 p.m., is the latest that hunters may apply for the 2020 pronghorn and elk hunt permit tags.
“To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on Apply for a Draw. For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 10 of the ‘2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information’ booklet. Printed booklets are available at all department offices and license dealers statewide,” Game and Fish officials said.
Falconers can also find information related to the raptor capture seasons within the text, on page 38 of the booklet.
In addition to applying online at home, hunters can apply for tags at any AZGFD office through on-site computers between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customer service can be reached at 602-942-3000.