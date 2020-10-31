Friday the night the Pima Roughriders were able to even their 2A San Pedro mark at 1-1 with a 52-7 road win over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets. Pima will host the region winless, Bisbee Pumas, at home Friday and will end region play on the road to face Morenci next week.
The Morenci Wildcats lost a home game to Benson 12-6. Morenci will finish the region competition on the road to Willcox this Friday and at home facing the Pima Roughriders on Nov. 13.
The Thatcher Eagles are now 1-1 in Region 3A South and 2-3 overall with a 49-38 home win over Florence Friday night. The Eagles have the San Tan Foothills Sabercats, 0-1 and 0-3, coming to town Friday night. Thatcher will end region play with the 2020 version of the “Cross Town Rivalry” with the Safford Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs, now 0-1 and 3-1, were on the road to Coolidge Friday night to face the Bears. Safford managed a three-point 24-21 win. Following a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs closed out the first half with that three point edge. They were able to maintain that advantage, as both teams scored one time each in the final two periods of play.
Safford has one more road trip to face 0-1 and 1-4 overall Florence Friday night before hosting cross town rival Thatcher.
Friday night Duncan fell to Lincoln Prep, losing by only two points. The Wildkats remain winless with Valley Union, 0-2 in region and 1-3 overall, coming to town.
Fort Thomas has had to cancel its remaining games due to players contracting COVID-19.