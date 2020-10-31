Pima
The Roughriders of Pima will finish the regular season Friday night with a road trip to class 3A Safford.
Pima won three matches last week. On Tuesday they won 3-0 over Tombstone. On Wednesday night they won 3-1 over Thatcher. They won the first two sets, 25-20, 26-24, before losing set three 25-15. They claimed the final set 25-22. On Thursday night they celebrated a three-set sweep of Benson; 25-17, 25-9 and 25-15.
Pima has punched their ticket to the post season ranked No. 4 with a perfect 10-0 Region 2A record, and a 13-2 overall mark.
The Roughriders will play in a round one match-up with the #13 team, Valley Vista.
Morenci
The Morenci Lady Wildcats wrapped up the 2020 season with a big bow with a 2-1 win over Benson. Morenci dropped the first set 25-18, but won the second 25-16 and 15-12 in the final set. As of Friday morning they held the No. 2 spot in Region 2A East and #10 in Class 2A.
The Lady Wildcats path through the State volleyball tournament starts on Nov 11 and as things stood on Saturday morning they will face No. 6 Scottsdale Prep, 12-1.
Thatcher
Tuesday Thatcher Lady Eagles swept region foe Coolidge 3-0; Wednesday night they lost to Pima 3-1, but rebounded with another 3-0 win over Florence.
Thatcher has two regional matches, San Tan Foothills and Safford, left, along with a pair of non-region games against American Leadership Academy-Gilbert and Snowflake. They are now a perfect 8-0 and No. 1 in 3A south Central and No. 4 statewide.
Safford
The Lady Bulldogs fell to Pusch Ridge 3-0, Oct. 17 but bounced back to pick up a pair of wins over Coolidge, 3-0 and 1-0.
Safford is 4-3 in Region 3a South Central and 4-5 overall, with a State ranking of No. 21.
Duncan
On Oct. 17, the Duncan Lady Wildkats, now 1-4 and 4-6, were swept 3-0 by Desert Christian; 3-0, 25-14, 25-16 and 25-15. Duncan will finish the season at home hosting Valley Union on Nov. 5.
Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas has had to cancel their remaining games due to players contracting COVID-19.