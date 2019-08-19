PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department has moved to protect the state’s wildlife from a neurological disease.
Game and Fish has enacted strict rules regarding the transportation and possession of elk and deer into the state by out-of-state hunters. The actions are in response to the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Currently there have been no reported cases of chronic wasting disease in Arizona; however, 26 states — including Utah, Colorado and New Mexico — have.
“Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease found in cervids, including deer, elk, moose, caribou and reindeer. The disease attacks the brains of infected animals and is always fatal. Chronic wasting disease can be spread by direct animal-to-animal contact and indirectly from the soil, plants or contaminated surfaces to an animal. Transmission is most common via saliva, feces or the decomposing carcass of an infected animal,” Game and Fish officials explained.
The new department rule, Commission Rule R12-4-305, states that hunters may bring the following animal parts into the state as per the listed requirements:
• Meat that is boneless or has been commercially butchered and packaged• Finished taxidermy mounts• Skulls that are mounted or clean skulls/skull plates without any meat or soft tissue• Antlers that are hard-horned or velvet antlers that have been taxidermied• Hides without any meat or soft tissue
• Teeth without any tissue attached
The department stated that surveillance has increased for incidents of chronic wasting disease, and it requests that hunters bring any recently harvested deer or elk into an Arizona Game and Fish Department office in order to collect a tissue sample.
While there have been no cases of humans contracting chronic wasting disease, it’s not recommended to eat any meat contaminated with the disease.
Anyone found in possession of wildlife parts that were imported illegally “. . . is subject to law enforcement action, and the wildlife parts may be seized and destroyed,” Game and Fish officials said.