A fast start and a stout ending helped the Morenci Wildcats hold off Willcox and gain a crucial 27-21 victory Friday night.
“Willcox is a great football team. They played hard, our guys played hard, too,” Morenci head coach Joe Gonzalez said. “ I'm super proud of their effort.”
Morenci raced out to a 20-0 advantage by early in the second quarter before cooling off and allowing a late second-quarter Willcox score to make it 20-7 at halftime.
Morenci made it 27-7 late in the third and weathered two Willcox scores in the fourth and smothered an onside kick attempt near the end to secure the win. It keeps the Wildcats in strong position for the play-off hunt while Willcox must win at Benson to get their post-season shot.
“You've got to win the first quarter and the fourth quarter,” Willcox head coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “We lost the first quarter and just couldn't make it all the way back.”
The Wildcats hot start included a 48-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Daylen Johnson to sneaky tight end Maddux Martinez, who got behind the Willcox defense to catch a 15-yard pass and outrace the defenders to the end zone with 3:12 remaining in the first.
Morenci forced a fumble at the Willcox 20-yard line less than a minute later and converted in just three plays as senior tailback L.T. Morey scampered 11-yards to score with :10 seconds left in the first quarter for a 14-0 advantage.
The Cowboys drove all the way to the Morenci ten yard-line on the next possession but gave it over on downs when they came up one-yard short on fourth and eight.
Wildcat freshman Michael Casillas appeared to break the game open three plays later on a 74-yard burst up the middle for the score that made it 20-0 with 6:25 left in the first half.
But Willcox went to work and “didn't give up and played well right into the fourth quarter,” Hjalmarson said.
Senior tailback Ote Allsup got them started, running five straight carries from the 14-yard line, scoring on third and goal from the one to cut the deficit to two touchdowns by halftime. He would finish the game with 129 yards on 21 carries, plus two pass receptions for 19 yards.
The comeback was pierced somewhat by Morenci's second hook-up between Johnson and Martinez for a 22-yard strike at 1:27 of the third period.
Cowboy sophomore flanker Christian Pando took over in the fourth, catching a 21-yard pass and concluding an impressive drive with a 7-yard run while taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the endzone with 9:24 to go.
The Wildcats failed to put the game away but did eat up the clock before stalling at the Willcox 14-yard line on their ensuing drive.
Pando caught passes of 22, 10 and a scoring17-yards from sophomore teammate Ayden Fuentes to cut the deficit to six points, but only :54 seconds were left on the clock.
The Wildcats covered the Willcox onside kick try and preserved a win that should get them a post-season play-off berth as they improved to 5-1 while hoping to hold off Pima in their season finale this next Friday.
“We were coming off a big loss to Benson where we kind of felt like some cards on the table. We sure hope this helps our playoff chances,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez just re-appeared in the head coaching ranks after his last stint as a head football coach was his one year heading Willcox to a 7-3 record and play-off appearance in 2012.
Willcox this year is still 3-1 under their best start in recent years with Hjalmarson, who took Safford to an 8-2 region title run last year. But this abbreviated season is already coming to an end and Willcox faces a must-win situation in their season finale at 5-0 region leader Benson next Friday.