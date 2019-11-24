PHOENIX — Hunters young and old, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced the opening of the state’s second dove season last Friday.
The first season, which began at the start of September was only 15 days long. The second season will be a total of 45 days, ending Jan. 5, 2020.
“The possession limit remains 45 mourning doves after opening day, of which no more than 15 may be taken in any one day. As always, there is an unlimited daily bag and possession limit for the invasive Eurasian collared-dove,” Game and Fish officials said.
In addition, the AZGFD had additional tips for hunters, reminding them that shooting hours were 30 minutes before legal sunrise until legal sunset. Birds must keep one fully feathered wing attached to the body until the hunter has taken it home. They also asks that hunters be responsible in cleaning up after themselves following hunting, with offenders potentially receiving a loss of hunting privileges for up to five years.
“Dove hunters play an important role in conservation,” Dame and Fish officials said.
“Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program funds are comprised of excise taxes collected on the sale of hunting and fishing equipment (including 11 percent on ammunition), the benefit of which comes right back to Arizona for habitat improvements, shooting ranges, boating access and more.”
For more information visit https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/species/smallgame/mourningdove.