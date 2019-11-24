DUNCAN — Sixteen Duncan High School Football players and the head coach received 2019 All-Region 1A South honors.
Three Wildkats seniors were named to the All-Region South first team: Cliff Hansen at placekicker, offensive and defensive lineman; Lucas Basteen at running back and linebacker; and Cesar Contreas at running back and defensive back.
Basteen finished the season with 998 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns and 61 tackles on defense.
Contreras rushed for 877 yards and 15 touchdowns, racking up 1,052 all-purpose yards.
Hansen finished his senior year with five sacks and 54 tackles.
Junior defensive back Jason McGrath made the first team and finished the season with four interceptions and 26 tackles.
Wildkats junior Tommy Hille made the first team at a defensive lineman and punter as well as earning region defensive player of the year. Hille had five sacks, five recovered fumbles and two blocked punts.
Senior Christopher Smith made the second team at defensive back and wide receiver. Smith had four receiving touchdowns and five interceptions.
Freshmen defensive linemen and linebacker Benjamin Harris, Emiliano Ortega and Gary Najar made the second team. Sophomore Austin Bigler made the second team at long snapper and offensive lineman.
Wildkats head coach Eric Bejarano won the 2019 region coach of the year with a stellar record of 7-1 and 5-0 region record to win the south.