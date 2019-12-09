DUNCAN — Senior Kaitlyn Lunt was the only volleyball player from Duncan High School to receive region recognition.
Lunt was named 1A East All-Region first team at hitter/middle blocker.
“I was shocked when I found out I made the All-Region first team. I wasn’t expecting it at all and didn’t even know I had made the team until my coach sent me the link,” Lunt said.
“I am so grateful for the honor and am super blessed to have made the first team with all of the other amazing girls. There is a lot of hard competition in our region and I’m just happy and thankful to have made it. I am so blessed to have been taught by my awesome coach, Sandy French, who helped get me there and of course my team,” Lunt said.
Lunt had a stellar senior year. She finished the season with .144 hitting percent, 145 kills, 17 blocks, 45 aces, and 167 digs.
“My plans after high school are to go to college and study business marketing. Volleyball has been such a big part of my life and I’m not ready to let it go yet, so I’m also interested in pursuing my volleyball career,” she said.
“I would love to play volleyball in college especially at any local school. Volleyball has always been a passion of mine so if I don’t get the opportunity to play in college you will definitely see me as a coach somewhere. I would love the opportunity to coach my own team someday and hopefully, my future family will love volleyball as much as I do so we can play together.”