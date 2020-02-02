DUNCAN — The No. 8 Wildkats shined on senior night as they took down the Knights in a good old0fashioned beating.
Duncan defeated Immaculate Heart, 57-35, on Saturday night.
“I felt we did well tonight. We moved the ball around and we could work on our defense. We’ll be fine for the region tournament,” said Duncan senior Steven Pierpont.
The ‘Kats’ Chris Smith was on fire in the first quarter, scoring a game-high 16 points.
“I’m happy how we performed. I think my team hustled well and I’m happy for my teammates, said Immaculate Hearts’ Daniel Hernandez.
Hernandez had a team-high 9 points.
Duncan (18-6) will take part in the 1A East Tournament on Tuesday, Feb 4. The time is still to be announced.