Duncan traveled to Fort Thomas Tuesday for a meeting of the baseball and softball teams.
The Wildkats headed home with a 26-2 win that moves Duncan to 2-1. The Wildkats had another lop-sided victory on March 23 with a 22-6 win over Valley Union.
The Fort Thomas Apaches are now 0-2 for the season.
The Lady Wildkats and Lady Apaches saw their contest end in a tie, as the game was called due to darkness. The game was a heated back and forth battle, but the cool and dark of the evening brought about a chilling finish, as both coaches and the umpire met at home plate to decide the game and its future resolution.
The teams' schedules having them meeting again April 27, and an extra inning may be added to that game to decide the outcome of Tuesday’s game.
Both teams are 0-1.