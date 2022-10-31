lady wildkats.jpg

Duncan's Lady Wildkats volleyball team is headed to the state tourney seeded 12th.

Despite losing five sets to Patagonia Union over the weekend, Duncan's varsity volleyball team was scheduled to head to state playoffs Tuesday.

The Lady Wildkats had the upper hand early, taking two of the first three sets by scores of 25-15, 24-26 and 25-11. The narrow loss in the second set proved costly, however, as it gave their opponents enough life to storm back and take the final sets by scores of 19-25 and 11-15.

