Despite losing five sets to Patagonia Union over the weekend, Duncan's varsity volleyball team was scheduled to head to state playoffs Tuesday.
The Lady Wildkats had the upper hand early, taking two of the first three sets by scores of 25-15, 24-26 and 25-11. The narrow loss in the second set proved costly, however, as it gave their opponents enough life to storm back and take the final sets by scores of 19-25 and 11-15.
"A tough loss for sure," Lady Wildkat coach Kassi Mortensen said Monday.
"But all that tournament determined was the super regional winners," she added. "We ended up going into the state playoffs ranked number 12."
Mortensen said the plan was to leave Tuesday morning to play Red Mesa at Red Mesa High School at 6 p.m. since they are the high seed.
"Stronger than ever before" is how head volleyball coach Kassi Mortensen described the Kats recently.
"As a coaching staff, we are so incredibly proud of the work our Lady WildKats have put in this season," Mortensen said. "It was a bit of a roller coaster with some interesting bumps, such as the flood happening in August in Duncan and displacing a couple of our girls [and] having to work through that with the community. We hit a low point late September, early October, but chose to regroup, made some changes in our rotation and the team came back stronger than ever before."
A Facebook post on the Duncan High School Wildkat's page called for a Duncan-style send-off for the girls Tuesday morning. "We want to line Stadium Boulevard sidewalks with community members to send them off in typical Duncan style," the post read. "The girls will be leaving around 8 a.m., so line up early! Bring posters and all the love you can give!! WE LOVE OUR LADY KATS!"