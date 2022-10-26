Lady Wildkats.jpg

Lady WildKat Volleyball team players Elizabeth Basteen, sophomore; Reymia Contreras, sophomore; Shaylynn Rhoton, sophomore; Kaylee Kempton, senior; McKenzie Babers, sophomore; Rachel Sumner, junior; Ariel Harrington, senior; Sierra Chamberlin, freshman; Karly Coats, junior; Aubrey Evans, junior; Emily Kempton, sophomore, and Ivanna Cano, senior. Also pictured are head coach Kassi Mortensen (rear, far left), Whitney Conger, assistant coach, and Kaitlyn Lunt, statistician.

Duncan High School's Lady WildKat varsity volleyball team has qualified for the Super Regional Tournament, happening this weekend. They’ll play Patagonia Union Thursday at 5 p.m. at Desert Christian High School in Tucson. 

"Stronger than ever before" is how head volleyball coach Kassi Mortensen described the Kats in a recent statement for the Copper Era.

Contact Laura Jean Schneider at LauraJean@eacourier.com

Tags

Load comments