Duncan High School's Lady WildKat varsity volleyball team has qualified for the Super Regional Tournament, happening this weekend. They’ll play Patagonia Union Thursday at 5 p.m. at Desert Christian High School in Tucson.
"Stronger than ever before" is how head volleyball coach Kassi Mortensen described the Kats in a recent statement for the Copper Era.
"As a coaching staff, we are so incredibly proud of the work our Lady WildKats have put in this season," Mortensen said. "It was a bit of a roller coaster with some interesting bumps, such as the flood happening in August in Duncan and displacing a couple of our girls [and] having to work through that with the community. We hit a low point late September, early October, but chose to regroup, made some changes in our rotation and the team came back stronger than ever before.
"We were worried we wouldn't make the Super Regional Tournament due to a couple key losses during that low point," she continued, "but the regroup led to several wins in our conference, bringing up our power ranking — which is actually what got us in, not our regional standings. We are excited to have made it this far and plan to keep fighting until the end," she said. "Our thanks to the community of Duncan for jumping in and supporting our fundraisers, for all the things this summer and everyone that has helped us get to this point."
Tickets for Thursday's game are $6 for adults and $3 for students/veterans, daily. Arizona Interscholastic Association passes will be accepted, with two entries per pass, and concessions are available.