Volleyball

Glendale 3, EAC 0

Scores were 21-25, 19-25, and 16-25.

EAC 3, South Mountain 2

Scores were 17-25, 15-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-8.

Arizona Western 3, EAC 0

Scores were 16-25, 19-25, 20-25.

The Monsters host Yavapai on Wednesday in the final home contest of the season.

