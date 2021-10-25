EAC Sports Roundup Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VolleyballGlendale 3, EAC 0Scores were 21-25, 19-25, and 16-25.EAC 3, South Mountain 2Scores were 17-25, 15-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-8.Arizona Western 3, EAC 0Scores were 16-25, 19-25, 20-25.The Monsters host Yavapai on Wednesday in the final home contest of the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eac Score Sport Yavapai Roundup Contest Monster Volleyball Load comments Trending Stories Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Substance abuse coalition withdraws lease request after public furor Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Five inches! Duncan man receives 7.5 years in prison for sexual abuse Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Lillie C. Saenz COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Josephine Baray Rojas