EAC Sports Roundup Oct 2, 2021 Oct 2, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VolleyballEAC 3, Arizona Western 1:Scores were 25-14, 25-17, 24-26, and 27-25.Chandler-Gilbert 3, EAC 1:Scores were 20-25, 20-25, 29-27, 17-25 Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Monsters travel to Yavapai Friday for a 7 p.m. match.EAC athleticsAn assistant softball coaches is managing an Instagram page for EAC Athletics.https://www.instagram.com/easternarizonasoftball/https://www.instagram.com/easternarizonaathletics/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Trending Stories Knowledge Bowl back on in local middle schools Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Josephine Baray Rojas Recall petition taken out against Sheriff Sumner Duncan man facing prison after admitting he abused 12-year-old School districts dealing with staff shortages Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation AIA Roundup Results of Arizona audit having zero impact on some Locals wary of Biden's America the Beautiful plan