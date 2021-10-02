Volleyball

EAC 3, Arizona Western 1:

Scores were 25-14, 25-17, 24-26, and 27-25.

Chandler-Gilbert 3, EAC 1:

Scores were 20-25, 20-25, 29-27, 17-25

Monsters travel to Yavapai Friday for a 7 p.m. match.

EAC athletics

An assistant softball coaches is managing an Instagram page for EAC Athletics.

https://www.instagram.com/easternarizonasoftball/

https://www.instagram.com/easternarizonaathletics/

