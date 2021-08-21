The Apaches of Fort Thomas and the Duncan Wildkats got the 2021 football season in southeastern Arizona and in the 1A South conference off to a bang Friday night.
Fort Thomas made the trip South through all of Graham County and deep into Greenlee County to hand the Wildkats a 48-30 loss.
The Apaches wasted little time in lighting up the scoreboard as sophomore Carmelo Robertson took the first play of the game 68 yards for Fort Thomas’ first score of the season and Tyler Black followed up, punching the ball in for the two-point conversion; 8-0.
Duncan seemed to say, “Not so fast there” and put together a seven-play drive on their first possession and sophomore QB, Diego Montoya, connected with junior Emiliano Ortega for a 40-yard touchdown pass, closing the gap to 8-6, with a failed two-point conversion.
The Apaches answered with a “Not so fast yourself” and it culminated in a four-play drive with an 85-yard pass and catch; Tyler Black to senior Aaron Beavers, 14-6 with failed conversion.
Three scores on three possessions, that should qualify as starting with a “bang”.
Fort Thomas’ third possession stalled, but Duncan’s did not as they cut the margin to 14-12 with a 40-yard run by Wildkat junior, Ben Harris.
This was eight-man football as good as it gets, four touchdowns in the first quarter.
The two teams seemed to have taken the other team’s measure and they battled evenly through the second period of play.
Five minutes remained in the first half when Fort Thomas put together a three-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard dash by Black, 20-12, conversion failed.
Duncan responded with a four-play drive that ended when Montoya connected with senior Austin Bigler, 20-18; again no two-point conversion.
Those pesky two-point conversions would be the difference in the score as the first half ended.
Fort Thomas converted on their first attempt following their first score in the first quarter, but neither team had been able to pick up those extra two points since then.
The Wildkats opened the second half with an impressive 10-play drive. Facing fourth and ten from the Apache 10-yard line Montoya and Harris hooked up again on a pass that gave the Wildkats their first lead of the game and their first lead of the 2021 season, 24-20 at the 9:40 mark on the game clock. Extra points, again elusive.
Fort Thomas decided to call on their running game at this point and chewed up the yardage, relying heavily on sophomore running back Tashon Gambler. Gambler gained 22 yards on three carries, Black would follow up with a 25-yard run to just short of the goal line and punched the ball over on the next carry, 26-24. Black would also break the two-point conversion jinx adding successfully, 28-24.
Duncan’s next drive stalled, but the Apaches’ didn't.
Earlier in the game Robertson had to be helped off of the field with a lower leg injury, but he overcame whatever was bothering him and sprinted through the Duncan defense for 47 yards and a 34-24 lead. Black, having already broken the “conversion curse,” added two, 36-24.
The Wildkats next drive stalled, too and Fort Thomas picked up where they had left off.
On the second play of the Apache drive, Robertson was again helped off of the field. Fort Thomas handed Duncan a heavy dose of Gambler and Black running the ball.
The third quarter ended there, 36-24.
The final period opened with Gambler and Black chewing up Wildkat territory, with Black capping the running assault with a six-yard touchdown run, no conversion, 42-24.
Duncan would not go quietly into the night, and 12 plays later they had once again cut into the Fort Thomas lead. Starting on their own 30-yard-line, Montoya hit Ortega for 12 yards, again for five yards. Montoya followed up with 18 yards to Harris. At this point they had reached the Apache 20-yard line. As Montoya had done all night, any time the pass was denied him, he tucked the ball away and scrambled. This time he ran for 20-yards and the Wildkats' final score of the night, 42-30.
Fort Thomas would respond one more time. This time Black ripped off 45-yards for the Apaches' final score of the night, 48-30.
Fort Thomas is now 1-0 in 1A South and Duncan falls to 0-1.
Next Friday the Apaches travel to face Lincoln Prep Academy and the Wildkats will also be on the road to meet Superior.