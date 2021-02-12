The Fort Thomas Apaches and Lady Apaches basketball teams hosted the Duncan Wildkats and the Lady Kats Feb. 10 for a pair of hoops match-ups.
Game One saw the Lady Apaches move their season mark to 8-2 with a 49-19 win over Duncan. The Lady Apaches wasted little time in asserting themselves, dominating the first quarter with a 10-0 run that Duncan ended with a basket with 34 seconds remaining.
Starting the second quarter, Fort Thomas led 15-2.
Fort Thomas’ accurate shooting and stingy defense would add 15 more points in the second and Duncan could only add four more points. Score, 30-6 going into the intermission.
In the third period Duncan would match Fort Thomas in points output with both teams adding 10 points. It did little to cut into the margin that the Lady Apaches had built in the first half, with the third ending 40-16.
Although fighting hard for every loose ball and rebound, the Lady Wildkats could not erase the Lady Apache lead and could only add three more points in the final period as Fort Thomas held on to chalk up the 49-19 with nine more points.
Fort Thomas sits atop the 1A North East region at 1-0, they are 7-1 in conference play and are ranked, as of Friday, the No. 2 1A team in the state.
Duncan is 1-2 in region 1A Tucson South. The Lady Wildkats are 4-7 in conference and 5-7 overall. Friday’s ranking place Duncan at #17.
As for the boys, the Duncan Wildkats, handed the host Apaches a 59-38 loss.
The Apaches drew first blood, but Duncan scored eight points before Fort Thomas could score again, 10-6 at the four minute mark. The remainder of the first period was nearly a “bucket for bucket” swap, but Duncan closed out the first quarter up, 18-11.
In the second quarter Duncan continued to pull away, slowly finishing the first half with a 29-19 advantage.
Fort Thomas out-scored Duncan in the third period, 11-10, but the Wildkats remained on top by nine-points going into the final quarter, leading by 39-30.
During the final period the Wildkats began to assert themselves putting up 20 point while only allowing the Apaches to add eight.
The 59-38 win is the second Wildkat win over Fort Thomas this season. The Wildkats won 61-42 back on Jan. 27. The Wednesday night win moves Duncan to 10-2 overall, a 9-2 conference record and No. 7 in Class 1A state-wide.