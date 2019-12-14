PHOENIX — There's good news this week for outdoorsmen — Arizona Game and Fish Department has stepped up its game.
In a release issued by the organization last week, AZGFD announced it had succeeded in the promise to deliver faster draw results.
“Over the years, actual paper applications would be dumped into a raffle ticket drum and given a spin under the guidance of law enforcement officials, and under the watchful eye of hopeful hunters who would be packed into the annex building’s rotunda,” Game and Fish officials said. “Eventually, applications could be mailed or dropped off at any department office throughout the state. Then, beginning in 2012, a commitment was made to move forward and venture into the world of doing business online. My, how far the application process for hunt permit-tags issued through the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s random draws has come over time.”
The application process has largely moved online these days and, thanks to improvements to the process, the efficiency of the draw has seen hunters go from up to as much as 65 days to receive draw results to under 25.
In last year’s three big game draws, Game and Fish claimed a record 392,658 applicants received their results in 24 days. In the department’s first totally paperless draw, results were delivered in 22 days.
“The department has worked long and hard to reduce the amount of time it takes for hunters to get draw results,” said Jennifer Stewart, AZGFD customer service branch chief. “That was so important to us from a customer service standpoint. We understood the anxiety that comes with having to wait, often for weeks, to get results.”