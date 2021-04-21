The No. 19 Eastern Arizona College's Gila Monsters fell this afternoon to No. Chipola in the NJCAA tournment. Chipola, who won 71-68, will advance to the quarterfinals.
Gila Monsters fall 71-68 in NJCAA tourney
- Eastern Arizona Courier
