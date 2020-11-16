The Arizona Interscholastic Association has asked the AIA's executive board to consider postponing the start of the winter sports season until January.
According to a news release, AIA Executive Director David Hines will meet with state health and education officials this week regarding the rising infection and positivity rates around Arizona. The information will then be shared with the executive board.
No date has been set for that meeting.
Practice for winter season sports began Nov. 9 in the counties, districts and schools that meet metrics to allow for a permissible start. As of now those schools may continue to practice until further notice.