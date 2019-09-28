DUNCAN — The Duncan Wildkats sent the crowd home happy last Friday night, following a hard-fought 28-18 victory over the visiting St. David Tigers.
“As much as I don’t want to say it, homecoming can be a distraction. I think a lot of it was our minds weren’t quite right and that can throw the whole thing off. Once everyone was like ‘We’re playing football,’ that was like, ‘OK, let’s get this win,’ ” said Duncan’s Lucas Basteen.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildkats and Tigers exchanged touchdowns in the beginning of the second.
Less then a minute into the second quarter, Cesar Contreras took it to the house for one of his three rushing touchdowns in the game, giving the Wildkats a 6-0 lead.
On the next drive for the Tigers, Logan Davis found a wide-open Kason Jacquez for a 40-yard touchdown pass, tying the game up at 6-6.
Before the end of the first half, the Tigers scored on a 60-yard kickoff return from Cody Diddion, taking the game into halftime with the ‘Kats down, 12-14.
With the Wildkats leading 20-18 in the late fourth quarter, their defense came up big, forcing the Tigers to turn it over on downs on each offensive possession.
With a little over two minutes left in the game, the ‘Kats relied on some thunder and lightning from their backfield. On a second down, Duncan got the go-ahead touchdown with a big run that ended the night for the visiting Tigers.
The Duncan Wildkats (4-1) will look to win two straight when they host the Fort Thomas Apaches (2-3) on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.