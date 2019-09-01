PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is inviting all hunters to take part in the Arizona Small Game Challenge.
The event was created in partnership with the Valley of the Sun Chapter of Quail Forever and is comprised of four individual challenges: desert, mountain, upland bird and native quail.
“Small game is big fun. We’re heading into a great time of year, and we want all hunters to get out and discover how rewarding small game hunting can be,” Larisa Harding, AZGFD small game program manager said. “Taking part in the Arizona Small Game Challenge is a great way to do just that, especially with family and friends. In the process, every $25 registration will be matched, dollar for dollar, by the Valley of the Sun Chapter of Quail Forever to improve habitat that will directly benefit small game in Arizona.”
Hunters who complete the challenge will also receive recognition in the form of an engraved plaque bearing their name and achievement.
“The plaque comes with space for additional engraving plates as a hunter completes one of the remaining challenges each hunting season,” the AZGFD wrote.
Interested hunters can register and learn more about the challenge online at https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/species/smallgame/challenge-info/.
Participation in the event is limited to 100 participants per year. The first dove and grouse season opened Sept. 1.