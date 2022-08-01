Junior Rodeo season's 3rd event is in the books BY COPPER ERA STAFF Aug 1, 2022 Aug 1, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series completed the third of its season’s five events Friday at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan.The fourth rodeo in the series will be held at the fairgrounds on Aug. 20. The season will conclude on Sept. 16.Winners of Friday’s competition are as follows.Junior/junior team roping1st — Alexis Haggard and Levi Segovia2nd — Alexis Haggard and Emily Waymire3rd — Sidney Graves and Cutter Smith4th — Kolter Zerbel and Kaydee ZerbelJunior/senior team roping1st — Levi Segovia (Heading)2nd — Oren Allsup (Heeling)3rd — Oren Allsup (Heading)4th — Levi Segovia (Heading)Barrels (5 and under)1st — Colt SanchezBarrels (ages 6-8)1st — Gatlin Duffy2nd — Charlie Jean Sanchez3rd — Kaci Jo Frost4th — Klara MortensenBarrels (ages 9-11)1st — Mesa Bruton2nd — Larae Graves3rd — Khloe Holder4th — Emilia WarnerBarrels (ages 12-14)1st — Sidney Graves2nd — Kaislynn Hatch3rd — Kaydee Zerbel4th — Taylor WarnerBarrels (ages 15-18)1st — Alexis Haggard2nd — Elissa SumnerPole bending (ages 6-8)1st — Charlie Jean Sanchez2nd — Kaci Jo Frost3rd — Klara Mortensen4th — Trinity JuarezPole bending (pages 9-11)1st — Mesa Bruton2nd — Khloe Holder3rd — Larae Graves4th — Brody TopmillerPole bending (ages 12-14)1st — Dessani Duffy and Sidney Graves (tie)2nd — Kayslynn Hatch3rd — Kaydee ZerbelPole bending (ages 15-18)1st — Elissa Sumner2nd — Alexis HaggardFlags (5 and under)1st — Colt SanchezFlags (ages 6-8)1st — Quade Mortensen2nd — Klara Mortensen3rd — Gatlin Duffy4th — Quade TopmillerFlags (ages 9-11)1st — Emilia Warner2nd — Mesa Bruton3rd — Kaysen Elliott4th — Khloe HolderGoat tying (ages 6-8)1st — Klara Mortensen2nd — Kaci Jo Frost3rd — Quade TopmillerGoat tying (ages 9-11)1st — Emilia Warner2nd — Khloe Holder3rd — Lane FrostGoat tying (ages 12-14)1st — Kaydee Zerbel2nd — Taylor Warner3rd — Sidney GravesGoat tying (ages 15-18)1st — Adelina SegoviaBreakaway (ages 9-11)1st — Khloe HolderBreakaway (ages 12-14)1st — Sidney Graves2nd — Dessani Duffy3rd — Kaydee ZerbelBreakaway (ages 15-18)1st — Alexis HaggardStep down (ages 9-11)1st — Cutter SmithCalf touch (ages 12-14)1st — Tanner FrostSteer dobbin (ages 6-10)1st — Quade Topmiller2nd — Quade Mortensen3rd — Charlie Jean SanchezSteer riding (ages 6-10)1st — Quade Mortensen2nd — Brody Topmiller and Cooper Presley (tie)3rd — Kolter ZerbelSteer riding (ages 11-14)1st — Lane Frost Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sidney Graves Event Alexis Haggard Sport Zoology Transports Zootechnics Rodeo Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series Tying Goat Load comments Trending Stories Freeport interns learn value of pitching in Junior Rodeo season's 3rd event is in the books Local missing have tribal connections, documents show AZ's child welfare system has shown dramatic improvement Time for Republicans to break from Trump Workshops mine memories and landscapes to create a Morenci almanac Workshops will solicit community input in creation of a Morenci Almanac AZGFD to offer leftover hunting permits Morenci-Clifton 9-11 boys set to play for state title Junior Rodeo Series completes second event