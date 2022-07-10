Kayla O'Connell looking forward to 2nd season at NMSU

Last fall Kayla O'Connell was the lone freshman to compete in most of the New Mexico State University women's cross country meets.
The Morenci High School graduate finished seventh among the Aggies in three meets and sixth in the one meet the team had just six entries.
"I was actually really happy," she said. "I was able to make the conference team not having a lot of experience with that training."
She placed 57th among 97 finishers — and seventh on the team — in the Western Athletic Conference championship 6K.
O'Connell described her first season as a learning experience, notably to improve her running form. She concentrated on her breathing and making sure she was being efficient with her arms and legs.
"Being able to do the little things," she said. "Maintaining form and being relaxed. If you're too tense, everything kind of falls apart."
"It makes me excited for next year since I have more experience," she said.
She said her race strategy was to start with a teammate and stay near her. Then she would gradually pass those she could. "I would make moves throughout the race," she said. "I have a catch mentality. It's easier to race that way."
O'Connell was able to shave 44 seconds off her 6K time during the season. "It took a while to find the right pace for me," she said.
"It's crazy. Everybody's good. Everybody's super fast," she said. "The race goes so fast."
During the indoor track and field season, she competed in the 3,000-meter and mile events. "I was struggling a little, not having all three seasons before," she said.
She competed in the 1,500, 5,000 and steeplechase during the outdoor season. The steeplechase was her favorite event.
"It's so challenging and so fun and so different too," she said.
Men's wrestling
Also from Morenci High, Marcus Morales competed at 125 pounds for Arizona Christian University. The freshman had a 2-1 record at the Desert Duals in Las Vegas. Both his wins were by fall.