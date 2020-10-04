The Morenci Lady Wildcats hosted Region 2A East rival Pima on Thursday night; the visiting Roughriders went home with a 3-1 win in a hotly contested match up.
Pima won game one, 25-18, although Morenci led 13-9 at about the midway point. The Roughriders outscored the Lady Wildcats 14-3 down the stretch.
The second game was much closer, with MHS only falling short by two points, 23-25.
The momentum gained in Game Two carried over to the third game. Morenci won 25-18. Pima got out to an early lead, 7-1, only to have the Lady Cats come back and tie the game at 9 each. From that point Morenci never trailed again.
Game four was a back and forth battle. Trailing 21-18, Pima called time out and it seems the break was just what PHS needed as they put together a seven-to-two-point scoring run, to reach the 25-22 advantage.
On Saturday Pima traveled to Ft. Thomas and swept the Apaches 3-0 and Morenci fell to Phoenix Country Day, 0-3.
In other volleyball action on Saturday:
Thatcher picked up a road win blanking Region 3A South Central foe Pusch Ridge, 3-0. The Lady Eagles won, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19. As of Saturday, THS was sitting at the #1 spot in the region with a perfect 2-0 record and 3-1 overall.