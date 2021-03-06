The Wildcats hosted the 2021 Class 2A playin games Friday night. The boys' team fell to the River Valley Dust Devils 59-56, but the Lady Wildcats defeated Trivium Prep 55-24.
Ranked as the No. 12 2A girls’ team, Morenci faced the No. 21 Lady Crimson Knights and the game was never in question. The Lady Cats will now move on to face No. 5 Round Valley on the road at 7 p.m. March 10.
Morenci allowed Trivium three points very early in the first period. That would be all the Lady Wildcats gave in that period, scoring 16 unanswered points, to lead 16-3 after one.
MHS allowed the Lady Crimson Knights early points again in the second period. This time it was one point from the free throw line 30 seconds into the quarter. Another 16-point effort edged the Lady Cats up 32-7 at the half.
The Morenci full court pressure kept Trivium frustrated; when they could get a shot off it was usually off the mark and Morenci controlled the boards and forced turnovers, seemingly at will.
At the half way mark of the 3rd quarter Morenci pulled back into a zone defense, but even with the lack of pressure Trivium could only add eleven points trailing 43-18 going into the final period.
In the final quarter Morenci scored 12 more points and the Lady Crimson Knights could only add six, final score, 55-24.
The resounding win moves the Lady Wildcats into Round One of the class 2A State title chase.
The Lady Wildcats will mostly likely be trying to also avenge two regular season losses to Round Valley, 52-44 and 61-40.
The River Valley Dust Devils travelled from the far Northwest part of the state, Mohave Valley to Morenci, in the Southwest corner on Friday night and in so doing they ended the Wildcats' journey into the post season, with a 59-56 win.
Most conversions about size advantages in basketball relate to height and not weight, but Friday night weight also figured into the equation as the height and girth of the Dust Devils gave the Wildcats trouble in the early going.
In the first quarter the Wildcats had trouble getting close to the lane or in the paint and were forced to shoot from afar.
River Valley took a 14-5 lead into the second quarter. By the mid-point of the period MHS had cut into the Dust Devil margin closing to 23-17.
At 2:31 left in the first half, the Wildcats took their first lead of the game, 24-23, out-scoring River Valley 7-zip. With 14 seconds to go, Morenci was on top, 32-27. A buzzer beater by the Devils moved the score to 32-30 at the halftime break.
The game was close, but the Cats remained on top until River Valley took the lead half way through the third period 39-36. The third quarter ended 44-40.
Thirty seconds into the final stanza cut the River Valley lead to a single point, 44-43. They added six points to Morenci's two and moved out to 50-45. The Wildcats battled back and took a two-point 52-50 lead with 3:43 left in the game. On the next possession River Valley tied the game at 52 each, but continued to move ahead to 55-52 in the final two minutes.
In that final two minutes Morenci and River Valley both scored four points, but the Wildcats' four could not make up for the slim Dust Devils' lead.
The 59-54 loss ended the 2021 season for the Wildcats who finished No. 13 in the state with a 6-7 overall record and a Region 2A East mark of 2-6.
Morenci Scoring:
Girls:
Julianna Aguilar, 24.
Destanee Marquez, Delicia Roybal and Elena Leonard, each with 5.
Amaya Sanchez and Hannah Silvester, each with 4.
Elicia Esquivel and Thalia Martinez, each with 2.
Boys:
Maddux Martinez, 24.
Shawn Michael Chavez, 15.
Christian Mutengela, 9.
Derek Saenz, 4.
Tristen Sanchez and Nico Hammond, each with 3.